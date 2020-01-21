Love Island first look sees Rebecca make her move on Callum

After fairly a sluggish first week, it’s lastly kicking off on Love Island tonight, with our first take a look at the present seeing Rebecca make a beeline for Callum.

The previous Miss Newcastle, who made fairly the dramatic entrance final evening fairly actually dressed as a Greek goddess, acquired to take each Callum and Connor out on a date after making each their coronary heart charges rise essentially the most throughout the Soiled Dancers problem.

Assembly within the Hideaway, Rebecca defined she wasn’t afraid to tread on Shaughna’s toes.

“I am planning on taking at least one of their men,” she mentioned, “You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone.”

Callum replied: “You took me by surprise to be fair. My heart rate went right up. I was shaking honestly.”

However whereas Shaughna tries to clean issues over with Rebecca, the 21-year-old newcomer is eager to maintain her playing cards near her chest.

Shaughna defined: “I’m a little bit stressed. I think I’d be weird if I wasn’t stressed over it… “You do you, but don’t leave me in the dark.”

“I’m with you on that,” Rebecca responded. “See what happens… I don’t think I’d go for a guy if I didn’t think they liked me. I can’t help who I’m going to like. I can’t help the way that I’m going to feel.”

She later added to Connagh: “I’m not going to inform individuals who I need or why I need them.

“I feel like they’re threatened, absolutely.”

With a sport of dares seeing Rebecca kiss two boys of her selecting, will she make it clear who she’s after?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.