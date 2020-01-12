Love Island have ‘no intention’ of axing Ollie Williams after he was exposed as a ‘big game hunter’

By Sarah Packer For Mailonline

Love Island bosses have ‘no intention’ of axing Ollie Williams after he was uncovered as a ‘large recreation hunter who posed with an array of useless animals he killed in Africa.’

Producers of the ITV2 sequence refuse to ‘bow right down to the general public on an ethical difficulty’ as they don’t consider holding Ollie, 23, on the present will have an effect on viewing figures.

An insider advised MailOnline: ‘It’s extremely unlikely Ollie shall be booted off the sequence. He is a part of the lineup and already filmed the primary episode – bosses see no motive to kick him off.’

Staying put: Love Island bosses have ‘no intention’ of axing Ollie Williams after he was uncovered as a ‘large recreation hunter who posed with an array of useless animals he killed in Africa’

A supply continued: ‘Love Island solid Ollie out of hundreds of candidates and are sticking to their determination.

‘They’re hoping this may all blow over as soon as the viewers will get to know Ollie after seeing him on display screen.’

ITV beforehand denied any suggestion that he has hunted for sport after footage emerged of Ollie posing alongside quite a lot of useless animals.

Defiant: Producers of the ITV2 sequence refuse to ‘bow right down to the general public on an ethical difficulty’ as they don’t consider holding Ollie, 23, on the present will have an effect on viewing figures

A community spokesman stated: ‘It’s categorically unfaithful to counsel Ollie is concerned in looking for sport.

‘Ollie is a passionate conservationist and labored with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

‘Conservation is essential to the survival of animals and as a part of that work Ollie was concerned within the culling of sick animals who have been a risk to the well being of the herd.

‘There’s a very large and vital distinction between trophy looking and the dialog work Ollie has beforehand been concerned in.

‘At no level has Ollie organised or booked anyone to go to Africa to shoot recreation.’

Denial: ITV beforehand denied any suggestion that he has hunted for sport after footage emerged of Ollie posing alongside quite a lot of useless animals

Love Island viewers have been in uproar after photographs of the inheritor to the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall emerged of him proudly posing beside a warthog, water buffalo and big eland to advertise his looking enterprise Cornish Sporting Company.

It supplied ‘unforgettable sporting experiences’ in Mozambique and South Africa, in addition to hen capturing occasions in south west England.

The company’s web site was taken ‘offline’ in November 2018 however, in line with Corporations Home information, Oliver Sebastian James Williams continues to be the corporate’s energetic director.

Not taking place: ‘It’s extremely unlikely Ollie shall be booted off the sequence. He is a part of the lineup and already filmed the primary episode – bosses see no motive to kick him off,’ an insider advised MailOnline

Controversy: Love Island viewers have been in uproar after photographs of the inheritor to the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall emerged of him proudly posing beside a warthog, water buffalo and big eland to advertise his looking enterprise

Actuality stars comparable to Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson, TOWIE’s Mario Falcone and Apprentice candidate Luisa Zissman have threatened to boycott the debut winter sequence over ‘spoilt wealthy child’ Ollie being a part of the competitors.

Luisa, 32, posted on Instagram: ‘Killing lovely harmless animals of their habitats and houses is sickening.

‘Why is he being given an enormous platform on probably the most widespread TV reveals?’

Anger: Celebrities have been additionally fast to criticise Ollie, with former apprentice star Luisa Zissman slamming him on Instagram

Offended: Luisa wrote in an extended put up: ‘Killing lovely harmless animals in their very own properties and habits is sickening’

Outraged: Re-posting an article on the scandal, Former Love Island star Malin Andersson slammed Ollie on Twitter

Mario, 31, added: ‘Disgusting… How have Love Island missed this?’ whereas Lucy, an avid vegan, merely stated: ‘Disgusting.’

On the level of publishing virtually 5,000 viewers have signed a petition to take away Ollie from the sequence in protest towards of his ‘sick and sadistic passion.’

Twitter person Becky Edmonds tweeted: ‘Get Ollie Williams off Love Island earlier than it begins, nobody desires to look at somebody who kills endangered animals for trophy footage.’

Natasha Anne stated: ‘In fact, everyone knows how sickeningly superficial and vacuous #LoveIsland is however – the truth that the producers/casting utterly missed/missed the disgusting actions that Ollie Williams indulged in is past irresponsible, immoral and outright t***ish.’