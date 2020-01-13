Love Island: Meet the couples! Singletons pair up in awkward first coupling

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline

The winter collection of Love Island kicked off with a bang on Sunday evening as new host Laura Whitmore arrived for the primary coupling.

The women had barely popped the prosecco corks earlier than they have been instructed to collect across the firepit for the arrival of 5 hunky males.

However feathers have already been ruffled after blonde bombshell twins Jess and Eve Gale, 20, made a late arrival.

The primary ever winter collection of Love Island kicked off with a bang on Sunday evening as new host Laura Whitmore arrived for the coupling (pictured Shaughna and Callum)

Nas Majeed was the primary of the boys to endure the indignation, when he led the pack assembly the ladies, however obtained no curiosity from any of the bikini-clad beauties standing earlier than him.

Regardless of the shortage of curiosity proven to him, Nas determined to couple up with Siânnise, who made it clear that she wasn’t interested in the builder.

In the meantime, Ollie – who counts Prince Charles amongst his well-heeled neighbours – discovered himself struggling the identical destiny, when he stepped out however did not muster up any curiosity.

The women had barely popped the prosecco corks earlier than they have been instructed to collect across the firepit for the arrival of 5 hunky males (pictured Sophie Piper and Connor Durman)

Inflicting a stir: Feathers have been ruffled after blonde twins Jess and Eve Gale, 20, made a late arrival

LOVE ISLAND 2020: WHO ARE THE COUPLES? OLLIE & PAIGE Made In Chelsea: Ollie counts Prince Charles amongst his well-heeled neighbours Title: Ollie Williams Age: 23 Location: Cornwall Occupation: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock Declare to fame? ‘My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The household title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, because the eldest youngster, I’ll tackle the titles and the property.’ Courting disasters? As soon as received cat-fished by a 50-year-old man. Somebody You Beloved: Lewis Capaldi’s ex is hoping to search out love within the villa Title: Paige Turley Age: 22 Location: West Lothian Occupation: Singer Declare to fame? ‘[Singer] Lewis Capaldi is my ex boyfriend. We went out after we have been youthful, I used to be about 17 or 18. ‘We have been collectively for a few 12 months. It ended actually amicably and we’re nonetheless friends.’ NAS & SIANNIESE A Complete New World: Might Nas be Aladdin for Siânnise? Title: Nas Majeed Age: 23 Location: London Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder Superstar crush? Naomi Scott [Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of Aladdin]. Love me, love me! Siânnise likes herself a little bit of Romeo Juliet-era Leo Title: Siânnise Fudge Age: 25 Location: Bristol Occupation: Magnificence marketing consultant Superb man? ‘Tall darkish and good-looking – my mates name me Princess Jasmine. I’m after my very own Aladdin, I suppose.’ Superstar crush? 90s Leo DiCaprio. SOPHIE & CONNOR Pop star sibling: Sophie’s sister is Rochelle Humes Title: Sophie Piper Age: 21 Location: Essex Occupation: Medical PA Declare to fame? Half-sister of The Saturdays star-turned-TV presenter Rochelle Humes. Superstar crush? ‘Anthony Joshua. Each time I see him battle, I yell, “Come on, use your right hook!” I’ve no thought what I’m speaking about.’ Fancy a cuppa? Connor is a espresso bean salesman Title: Connor Durman Age: 25 Location: Brighton Occupation: Espresso bean salesman Enjoyable Reality: He was a unadorned waiter in Sydney. Courting historical past: ‘I went on a date with a woman. She requested me again to her home for some extra drinks and let’s simply say I ended up getting on very well with her housemate…’ LEANNE & MIKE Leanne Leanne! ‘I am a 10. When you do not love your self, who will?’ Title: Leanne Amaning Age: 22 Location: London Occupation: Customer support advisor Courting disasters? ‘A man as soon as began rapping acapella to me. ‘I used to be sat there awkwardly and needed to clap afterwards.’ How far are you ready to go within the villa to get the man you need? ‘If I need one thing, I’ll get it.’ You are fired! Mike’s brother was on The Apprentice Title: Mike Boateng Age: 24 Location: London Occupation: Police Officer Declare to fame? I oknow just a few footballer mates from my soccer days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin performed with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice just a few years in the past.’ Good at flirting? ‘I’m fortunate due to my job I can use the cheeky strains about getting handcuffs out! It usually works!’ SHAUGHNA & CALLUM No no no! Shaughna will not put up with f**kboys [anymore!] Title: Shaughna Phillips Age: 25 Location: London Occupation: Democratic companies officer Greatest function? ‘My lips. I spent sufficient cash on them!’ Superstar crush? ‘[Love Island 2018 winner] Jack Fincham is a little bit of me on toast!’ Oddly particular! ‘I all the time fancy women with darkish hair, pink lipstick and white nail polish’ Title: Callum Jones Age: 23 Location: Manchester Occupation: Scaffolder Conceptl girl: ‘I all the time fancy women with darkish hair, tanned pores and skin, pink lipstick and white nail polish.’ Superstar crush? Megan Fox. What music sums up your love life? La Bouche, Be My Lover.

In the long run, he opted to couple up with Paige Turley, who quickly complained to her fellow contestants that she wasn’t interested in Ollie and had mentally ‘friendzoned’ him.

As soon as the – voluntary and in any other case – have been picked, the ultimate tally stood as Nas and Siânnise, Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips, Ollie and Paige, Connor Durman and Sophie Piper, and Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning.

Nevertheless, quickly after the tanned and toned actuality TV hopefuls settled into their new , the boat was instantly rocked with the shock arrival of twins Jess and Eve.

The blondes: Ollie Williams- who counts Prince Charles amongst his well-heeled neighbours – coupled up with Paige Turley

In good fingers: Leanne Amaning fell for Mike Boateng after he revealed he was a policeman

Nas Majeed obtained no curiosity from any of the bikini-clad beauties standing earlier than him so picked Siânnise Fudge

Whereas the boys have been thrilled because the blonde beauties, 20, made their entrance carrying bottles of champagne, a number of the girls within the villa have been left fuming.

Nas obtained the primary textual content of the collection sending shockwaves by the villa as he learn to the shocked islanders: ‘It is time to actually get the social gathering began as two crucial friends are about to reach #doubletrouble #twiceasnice #gameon.’

As rumours swirled among the many islanders about whether or not it’s going to be women or boys, twins Jess and Eve made their shock entrance into the villa and the opposite women weren’t one bit impressed as everybody had already coupled up.

Within the seaside hut, Shaughna admitted: ‘I used to be actually attempting so exhausting to not look fuming. I used to be attempting so exhausting to not look bothered.’

In the meantime, Siânnise added which will battle telling Jess and Eve aside, saying: ‘There is not any approach I can inform these twins aside. They’re similar, they give the impression of being precisely the identical.’

Love Island continues on Monday on ITV2 at 9pm.