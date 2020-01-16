Love Island: Police investigate threats to Ollie Williams as guards protect home 24 hours a day

Police are investigating threats made to Love Island star Ollie Williams from animal rights activists – after MailOnline revealed his household have put in 24-hour safety at their dwelling.

Officers are looking down those that left a disturbing message threatening to hurt the 23-year-old which was left on a solution machine at his household property in Cornwall.

Ollie sparked a fierce backlash when photographs emerged of him posing subsequent to slaughtered animals on a trophy hunt in Africa.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police stated: ‘We’re at present investigating alleged threats made to a former contestant on the ITV2 present Love Island.

‘Enquiries are ongoing at the moment.’

Ollie give up the ITV2 present after simply three days following the backlash.

A household supply confirmed to MailOnline: ‘There has been a threat. It was in the form of a message left on an answer machine on the estate. The Police have been informed and are investigating who is behind it.’

His horrified dad and mom Andrew and Clare Williams are at present away from their Cornish dwelling, a property on the sting of the sprawling 2000-acre Lanhydrock property close to Bodmin.

Native Safety agency Coast 2 Coast is preserving a round the clock watch on the home – even photographing the registration plates of each visiting automobile.

Hazard: Animal rights activists left threats on a solution machine message on their Lanhydrock property in Cornwall (above – household dwelling not pictured) after photos of Ollie emerged posing subsequent to slaughtered animals in Africa

Controversy: Love Island viewers have been in uproar after photographs of the inheritor to the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall emerged of him proudly posing beside a warthog, water buffalo and large eland to advertise his looking enterprise

Controversy: Ollie give up the ITV2 present after simply three days following the backlash- his exit shall be proven on Wednesday’s episode

A well-placed supply stated: ‘The guards aren’t simply there to maintain the press at bay.

‘There was some threats made towards Ollie and his household from animal rights activists after photos of him on trophy hunts had been made public.

‘There was a safety presence on the household dwelling at this time and there shall be for the foreseeable future. It’s round-the clock and the guards are working in shifts to maintain watch.

Terror: His horrified dad and mom Andrew and Clare Williams have additionally alerted Devon and Cornwall Police, who are actually investigating

‘Everybody who visits is having their particulars recorded and the registration plates of their autos photographed as a precaution.’

Ollie, 23, was pictured posing with a lifeless warthog, water buffalo and an enormous eland – listed as weak by the Worldwide Union for Conservation of Nature.

The now deleted snaps had been stated to have been uploaded on to the Instagram account of Ollie’s looking enterprise, Cornish Sporting Company.

Native animal rights activists teams condemned the threats at this time.

The Cornish department of Motion towards Foxhunting stated: ‘We don’t condone threats of violence of any form.

‘Our intention in AAF is ending fox looking perpetually, and never focusing on people. If any of our members had been concerned within the allegations it could be seen as misconduct towards our goals and handled accordingly.’

The West Cornwall Hunt Saboteurs stated they too didn’t condone violence or threats of any form.

Nevertheless, a spokesperson stated that whereas Love Island is ‘of no concern to us or our work’ Ollie’s hyperlinks to looking had ‘put himself up for discussion and therefore exposed himself to scrutiny.’

Cornish Sporting Company is listed on Firms Home as a ‘hunting, trapping and related service activities’ and is registered on the Lanhydrock property, now managed by the Nationwide Belief after being given away by Ollie’s great-great uncle in 1953.

Defiant: A petition calling for his elimination from Love Island was signed by 35,000 individuals and Ofcom stated that Ollie was the topic of greater than 400 complaints

He is off! Ollie stated he give up the present realised he was nonetheless in love with Laura Nofer, who he cut up from final 12 months (pictured collectively at Royal Ascot in June 2018)

In one of many photographs, Ollie is seen kneeling beside one of many animals with the caption: ‘You’ve gotta adore it while you put your binos up and see a bull like this on the opposite finish!’

The Cornish Sporting Company, which was taken offline in November 2018, supplied looking journeys to nations like Mozambique and South Africa in addition to chicken capturing within the South West of England and deer stalking in New Zealand.

Sources near Ollie declare the photographs had been of him ‘culling sick animals’ and that it was unfaithful that he’s concerned in trying to find sport. As an alternative he has been described as a ‘passionate conservationist’ who has labored with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

Nevertheless a petition calling for his elimination from Love Island resulting from his hyperlinks with trophy looking was signed by 35,000 individuals and Ofcom stated that Ollie was the topic of greater than 400 complaints from outraged viewers.

Denial: Sources near the contestant beforehand denied any suggestion that he has hunted for sport after footage emerged of Ollie posing alongside quite a lot of lifeless animals

Amongst these criticising him had been TV adventurer Ben Fogle who stated: ‘I’ve spent a few years exploring the topic of huge recreation animal looking.

‘And, though it’s typically excused by hunters as a “tool for conservation”, I discover it tough to abdomen the notion of trying to find pleasure.

‘I don’t suppose it’s respectful to pose subsequent to a lifeless animal that you’ve simply shot. The place’s the empathy in that?’

Wildlife TV presenter and co-host of the BBC’s Springwatch Chris Packham added: ‘What on earth are ITV occupied with giving this man a platform?

‘You’ll be able to’t give a platform to people who find themselves killing wildlife for enjoyable.’

ITV refused to remark.

Love Island continues on Wednesday on ITV2 at 9pm.