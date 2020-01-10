Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore on “sweaty” first date with voiceover host Iain Stirling

Love Island’s first winter collection is because of begin on Sunday, which implies we’re in for one more eight weeks of fire-pit couplings, poolside dates and nights within the Hideaway. Laura Whitmore is the collection’ new matchmaker, however how did she discover relationship the present’s resident narrator Iain Stirling firstly of their relationship?

Laura, who has been relationship Iain since 2017, appeared on This Morning dwell from the brand new Cape City villa to inform Holly and Phil all about her very first date with the comic and revealed that they “didn’t really talk to each other”.

“He brought me to a comedy gig, so we sat in a dark room, faced not directly towards each other and then watched his friends perform,” Laura mentioned after revealing Stirling didn’t know she was telling this story.

She added that Iain purchased an entire new outfit for the date, as he had sweated via his garments in the course of the day. “He’ll kill me for saying this – he was wearing a backpack and I thought he’d come from school or a jog somewhere, but it turns out he was working all day and got quite sweaty in his clothes, so he bought a new outfit and a backpack and put his old clothes in his backpack and came to the date.”

“At the end of the date, he said, ‘Oh we should have just gone for a drink, shouldn’t we?’”

Though their relationship obtained off to a sticky begin, Iain’s clamminess didn’t appear to carry him again – the couple have lived collectively of their Camden house since December 2018.

Throughout her look on the breakfast present, Laura additionally informed Holly and Phil about how she’d obtained Caroline Flack’s blessing to take over her. “It was a little bit of whirlwind. When Caroline stepped down, she sent me a text message saying, ‘I really hope you get to do this series’,” she mentioned.

Caroline stepped down from her presenting duties for the upcoming collection after she was arrested for assault by beating in December.

Laura additionally confirmed that Iain wouldn’t be presenting Love Island’s spin off present Aftersun alongside her, regardless of rumours stating the opposite. “Aftersun is filmed in London and we need Iain here to do the voice-over, so I said I’d take one for the team and host Aftersun.”

