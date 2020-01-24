Love Island stars living in £5.3m mansion protected by security guards earning just £1-AN-HOUR  

Safety guards at South Africa’s Love Island villa earn simply £1-an-hour to guard the pampered stars and manufacturing workers, MailOnline can reveal.

Low paid staff getting £12-a-day to look at the sprawling £5.3m mansion say they don’t seem to be allowed to go close to the realty TV stars or hosts Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling whereas they movie the hit ITV2 present – as a result of bosses concern they’re going to steal from them.

Gardeners and safety workers working near the villa in one among Cape City’s wealthiest districts say they’ve been shunted apart and are below strict orders to solely communicate when they’re spoken to by the filming crew.

The Love Island villa (pictured) is being rented out to ITV for a reported £103,000-a-month till the present finishes in February

The sprawling villa (pictured) the place the Love Island stars hang around by the pool is positioned in Belair Highway, Cape City, which is in one of many metropolis’s most unique streets nicknamed by locals as ‘Millionaire’s Row’

The mansion, which is at present being marketed by the proprietor – an Italian diamond tycoon – for £5.3m, boasts no fewer than three swimming swimming pools, six bed room, seven loos, its personal cinema, a library, health club and is ready in three.5 acres of grounds

The 20,000 sq ft villa (pictured) with beautiful views of Cape City was purchased by businessman Luca Bechis for £2.65m in 2010. His household moved out in 2018 and he now rents it out. Netflix’s Black Mirror, staring Miley Cyrus, was additionally filmed there

Safety guard Sivuyile sits in his shack in Mandela Park the place he lives seven miles up the street from the villa. The daddy-of three is paid £12-a-day for a 12 hour shift to protect land behind the Love Island villa the place manufacturing workers are primarily based

Lots of the low-skilled staff working in and round Belair Highway dwell in Mandela Park also referred to as Imizamo Yethu – or ‘Our Efforts’ – a makeshift shanty city in Hout Bay protecting 18 hectares and residential to round 34,000 individuals

Contained in the oppressive settlement, water faucets are utilized by 100 individuals and on common 20 households share an out of doors rest room

The makeshift settlement was meant to be a short lived resolution to Cape City’s housing disaster however has grown and grown

‘We all know they’re filming in the home however the boss will not allow us to go close to the Love Island housemates. We aren’t allowed wherever close to them, gardener Tembela, 43, advised MailOnline.

‘Black staff aren’t allowed to go close to to the friends. They concern we’ll steal from them.

‘It is like when any rich vacationers come into the world – we’re solely allowed to talk if we’re spoken to… and we have to be well mannered,’ the gardener added.

Tembela, 43, pictured in her shack in Mandela Park, works on the Eagles’ Nest Winery neighbouring the Love Island villa

The six-bedroom Love Island villa set in three and a half acres of land Mountain known as Midden Cottage and is positioned in Belair Highway – nicknamed ‘Millionaires Row’ – a group of 32 of the best mansions in Cape City within the shadow of Desk Mountain.

The 20,000 sq ft villa with seven loos and three swimming swimming pools was purchased by Italian businessman Luca Bechis for £2.65m in 2010.

The married father-of-three was a founding associate of London-based funding agency Richmond Capital LLP earlier than quitting the Metropolis in 2012.

The businessman and his household at the moment are primarily based in Cape City, though he’s now head of Richmond Environmental Charitable Basis with mining and agricultural pursuits in Uganda, Kenya and Mozambique.

The household moved out of the household house, full with its personal library and health club, in 2018 and rented to the makers of Netflix’s Black Mirror, staring Miley Cyrus.

Mr Bechis has put the property available on the market and is believed to be leasing it to ITV2 for £103,000-a-month till it finishes in February.

The plush environment of Belair Highway, subsequent door to the famend winemakers on the Eagles’ Subsequent Winery, is as near luxurious as a number of the low-paid staff tending to the manicured lawns or holding the mansions safe will get.

Safety guard Sivuyile Mponde is a part of a 30-man armed workforce patrolling a plot of land behind the Love Island villa the place the present’s manufacturing workers are primarily based in Portakabins throughout filming.

He spends every single day guarding the doorway to the Eagles’ Nest vineyard property the place blacked out automobiles carrying present workers whizz up and down an entry street there to succeed in the villa.

The shacks of Mandela Park are a world away from the posh loved by millionaire residents fortunate sufficient to dwell in Belair Rd

With makeshift homes erected simply inches from each other the properties are susceptible to fireside. Two years in the past three individuals died and three,500 have been made homeless when a devastating blaze tore via Mandela Park

Boys play in Mandela Park near the Disa River which has South Africa’s highest stage of e-coli micro organism ever recorded

A bit woman walks via the corrugated iron, planks of wooden and particles within the settlement the place crime is so excessive that police are too frightened to transcend the boundary and residents usually pay native gangsters and crime rackets to maintain them protected

Many low-cost properties within the shanty city – seven miles from the Love Island mansion – are falling down and uninhabitable

Garbage luggage are piled excessive within the settlement which has uncooked sewerage operating via its slim streets the place 20 households all share a communal rest room. Residents complain that there’s a difficulty with rats carrying illness dwelling there

Sivuyile (left) shares his shack (proper) comprised of corrugated iron with one among his three sons. His spouse and two different youngsters dwell on the Jap Cape whom he sends a refund to and hopes to go to them for 2 weeks subsequent month

Sivuyile, 43, says his meagre wages imply he lives in a shack with one among his three sons on the crime-ridden Mandela Park township, which is simply seven miles down the street – however in actuality a world away from the glistening Love Island mansion.

Chatting with MailOnline, the father-of-three mentioned: ‘It is my job to maintain the property protected from intruders.

‘I patrol the grounds right here and maintain residents safe.

‘In South Africa, clearly there’s a excessive danger of kidnap and theft. The Love Island stars are staying in one among Cape City’s most engaging suburbs.

‘Individuals dwelling in these areas grow to be a goal for would-be robbers and so I cease that taking place.

‘We ensure that the friends arrive and go away safely. And we’ve got safety digital camera and shotguns to guarantee that occurs.’

Sivuyile identified that he’s risking his life to guard the celebs which generate hundreds of thousands of kilos for ITV, however his wage of £238 per 30 days – which, he acknowledges, is the minimal wage in South Africa – is not sufficient. He means that his bosses at safety contractor PPE ought to present him with safe housing.

As an alternative after each 12-hour shift he will get the bus or hitches a journey again to the grim environment of Mandela Park – also referred to as Imizamo Yethu – or ‘Our Efforts’ – a makeshift shanty city in Hout Bay protecting 18 hectares and residential to round 34,000 individuals.

Contained in the oppressive settlement, water faucets are utilized by 100 individuals and on common 20 households share an out of doors rest room.

The Disa River which runs via this settlement has the best stage of e-coli micro organism that has ever been recorded within the nation.

Sivuyile factors to stray canines, useless rats and uncooked sewerage operating down haphazard streets close to his house that separate shacks customary from corrugated iron, breeze blocks and plywood.

With makeshift homes erected simply inches from each other, properties like Sivuyile’s are susceptible to fireside. Two years in the past three individuals died and three,500 have been made homeless when a devastating hearth tore via Mandela Park.

An aerial view reveals how Madden Cottage is ready out with the swimming pool, roof terrace and firepit space all utilized in filming

Sivuyile says the glitzy Love Island villa – the place contestants Sophie, Leanne, Paige, Sinnise and Shaughna met for the primary time earlier this month – will make no distinction to his life, which would be the similar after they have packed up and gone house

Mike Boateng is seen on the hit ITV2 present getting down on one knee in Lads Vegas problem as different contestants watch on

Belair Highway the place the villa is positioned is house to 32 mansions all protected by massive gates and 24-hour safety patrols

Sivuyile mentioned individuals there are nonetheless coming to phrases with what occurred and that crime is rife as police are too frightened to transcend the boundary and as an alternative residents usually pay native gangsters and crime rackets to maintain them protected.

Regardless of Belair Highway’s opulent mansions and Eagles’ Nest Winery offering some jobs for Mandela Park’s hard-up residents, Sivuyile says the truth present won’t go away any constructive, long-lasting legacy on the encircling space.

Lengthy after the bikinis, faux tan, make-up, washboard stomachs and egos have packed up and gone house for one more yr, the married safety guard says he’ll nonetheless be saving up sufficient cash to go to his spouse and two of his youngsters again house on the Jap Cape.

Italian Mr Bechis pictured on vacation along with his spouse and mom of his three youngsters. He now runs a gem basis

‘Love Island will make no distinction to my life,’ shrugged Sivuyile. ‘I used to be paid £12-an-hour earlier than Love Island arrived and I will probably be paid the identical lengthy after it has gone.

‘I’ll nonetheless dwell right here in Mandela Park, barely making sufficient cash to outlive. My house will nonetheless be uncomfortable and unsafe.’

Sivuyile left his house within the Jap Cape to search out work in Cape City 4 years in the past.

Like tens of hundreds of low-skilled staff he lives away from house for months at a time to earn cash to ship house.

He hopes to return and go to his spouse and two different sons for 2 weeks in February.

‘Love Island would possibly make the TV firm some huge cash… however I will not get a pay rise so it will not change my life for the higher in any respect,’ he added.

Sivuyile’s bosses at PPE Safety insist that their workers are paid pretty.

South Africa set its first-ever nationwide minimal wage in January 2019 at ZAR 20 per hour, £1 per hour.

Nonetheless, agricultural staff proceed to be paid 95 pence-an-hour and home staff 80 pence, with the rise phased in steadily.

ITV do not instantly make use of safety or gardeners working on the villa.

Mr Bechis, the proprietor, declined to touch upon his monetary settlement with ITV over the villa’s lease settlement.

Mr Bechis’ Fb web page reveals his gilded life-style and massive household events within the lush grounds of Madden Cottage (pictured) earlier than the household moved out two years in the past and now let the property out