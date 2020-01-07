Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale as redheaded schoolgirls

By Sarah Packer For Mailonline

Printed: 06:58 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:11 EST, 7 January 2020

Glamorous Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale appeared unrecognisable as redheads, years earlier than discovering hair dye and faux tan.

The blonde VIP hostesses have been introduced as two of the brand new crop of horny singletons on the lookout for love on the ITV2 present on Monday night time, forward of the debut winter sequence launch on Sunday.

In photos from 2015 completely obtained by MailOnline, Eve and Jess, 20, appeared a far cry from their promo pictures, whereas a former faculty pal reveals the ‘good and trendy’ pair have been all the time destined for a TV profession.

Throwback: Glamorous Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale (pictured in 2015) appeared unrecognisable as redhead schoolgirls earlier than discovering hair dye and faux tan

A supply revealed: ‘Eve and Jess have been outgoing and assured at college, in addition to in style.

‘They have been all the time collectively and supported one another, which was actually candy to see.

‘In school they have been good and achieved good grades – however they all the time cherished trend so it isn’t stunning they’ve a variety of Instagram followers and are happening Love Island.

‘They have been all the time up for fun and other people preferred them, they’ll positively do effectively within the villa.’

Eve and Jess attended Cottenham Village School in Cambridge, however have since moved to London the place they work as waitresses at Chelsea nightclub Embargo Republica.

New look: The blonde VIP hostesses, 20, have been introduced as two of the brand new crop of horny singletons on the lookout for love on the ITV2 present on Monday night time

Household: In an outdated picture, the Love Island sisters wore matching black tops and sun shades – as a former faculty pal stated they have been all the time supportive of one another

Approach again: Eve (left) and Jess (proper) beamed for his or her faculty yea e-book pictures, which confirmed a black and white image of the twins in yr 7

The pair, who agree their superstar crush is boxer Anthony Joshua, are the primary ever feminine twins to seem on the courting sequence.

However the sisters promise they’ll by no means ‘argue over a boy’ though potential suitors usually pursue each of them on the identical time.

Jess stated: ‘Boys usually say, “Right, I fancy you both, which one of you wants me?”

‘Some boys might be messaging me and Jessica on the identical time, I do not assume they assume we discuss!

‘However we’ve bought a lot respect for one another, we’re not going to argue over a boy.’

Updated: In a picture uploaded to Jess’ Instagram web page, the ladies will be seen sporting pretend tan, false nails and seductive outfits

TV profession: Because the sisters matured, they began to experiment with hair dye and make-up and have been pictured as teenagers with blonde hair and lighter eyebrows

The brand new sequence of Love Island which kicks off this Sunday may also star Rochelle Humes’ youthful sister Sophie Piper, 21, Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, 22, land inheritor Ollie Williams, 23.

Laura Whitmore, 34, has flown to Cape City in South Africa, the place the winter present is being filmed at a model new luxurious villa.

Former host Caroline Flack, 40, gave shut pal Laura her ‘blessing’ to take over as presenter after she was compelled to step down from the function.

Caroline was arrested and charged for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, after allegedly throwing a lamp at him whereas he was asleep.

She is at the moment in Los Angeles ‘to flee the drama’ whereas awaiting trial on March four.