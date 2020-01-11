Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale on whether they will chase the same man

It’s a collection of firsts for Love Island collection six – it’s the primary time we’ve headed to South Africa for coupling up motion, it’s the primary time Laura Whitmore has taken the reins because the host, and it’s the primary time we’ve had a set of feminine twins enter the villa (5 collection after authentic twins Tony and John Alberti in collection one).

Sure, our Islanders will probably be seeing double when our equivalent twins Eve and Jess Gale head to the villa, who’re set to essentially spice issues up after they hit Cape City.

And maybe somewhat awkwardly for the pair, they each admit they’ve precisely the identical style in males – which might even see the 20-year-old sisters falling out.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST out in South Africa, Jess defined: “We do have the identical style in males. We’ve by no means argued over being with a man, we’ve not tried to combat over guys, we have now respect for one another, the final word woman code.

“We both mutually agree if we see a guy we like, he looks really attractive. I don’t know how it works but it just seems to work. It just happens that one of us goes for them.”

When requested how they might settle the rating ought to they fall out over a person, Eve replied: “It never happens.”

Whereas the pair have been approached for the present collectively, they don’t seem to be one contestant; they’re each two separate entities in terms of coupling up – and being dumped from the Island.

“It’d be so bad if one of us got dumped,” Eve stated. “We’re rarely apart so it would be stressful and sad as we wouldn’t even be able to contact each other. Even when we are apart, we are on FaceTime.”

The 2 are so inseperable that they defined they might even stroll from the present ought to one get dumped earlier than the opposite.

“Maybe,” Eve stated. “It depends how happy the other was, I think we would try and stay and see. We don’t even want to think about it!”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2