Love Island viewers left frustrated after ITV Hub crashes again

Love Island viewers have expressed their frustration after ITV Hub suffered technical points for the third consecutive night time.

Many followers had been unable to catch-up with the newest goings-on within the villa, with the service going offline for some viewers 20 minutes into Tuesday’s episode.

Related errors have been reported throughout each episode of the collection to this point.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was filled with actuality TV followers expressing their annoyance on the fault.

Are you able to watch Love Island 2020 on-line? Is there a reside stream? How are you going to watch Love Island overseas?

One person wrote, “How can ITV hub crash just before Mike goes to talk to Leanne? What’s even the point of watching the rest of the episode anymore? What the hell?”

One other claimed, “ITV hub going down as soon as Love Island starts? Disappointed but not surprised!”

itv hub taking place as quickly as #loveisland begins?? upset however not stunned!! — abbie ♏️ (@abbieritch) January 12, 2020

And one other tweeted, all in caps, “LOVE ISLAND IS NOT WORKING ON ITV HUB THIS IS NOT OK, I REPEAT NOT OK.”

Amidst the furore, The ITV Hub tweeted, “We’re really sorry about the tech issues some of you are experiencing; we’re working on getting it sorted ASAP!”

We’re actually sorry in regards to the tech points a few of you’re experiencing; we’re engaged on getting it sorted ASAP! #LoveIsland — The ITV Hub (@itvhub) January 14, 2020

With tonight’s episode set to see the departure from the present of Ollie Williams, who introduced yesterday that he can be pulling out of the collection, followers shall be hoping that their viewing received’t be interrupted this time spherical…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.