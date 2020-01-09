Love Island Winter 2020 full confirmed lineup – meet the 12 singletons looking for love

Love Island is again on 12th January, so we don’t have lengthy to attend for extra enjoyable within the solar!

The ITV2 goliath confirmed that an extra collection might be on firstly of this 12 months, sending our newest batch of singletons out to South Africa to crack on and couple up.

The confirmed lineup sees Rochelle Hume’s sister Sophie Piper heading to the Love Island villa together with a former Miss Ghana and twins.

Casting to seek out the best set of islanders for the model new winter model began nearly instantly after Love Island collection 5 completed – with these seeking to beat the post-Christmas blues with a visit to South Africa having proper up till 11th January to use.

Who’re the Winter Love islanders for 2020?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne is a 22-year-old customer support advisor from London, who as soon as competed for the title of Miss Ghana UK. She’s in search of a rugged man and describes herself as “unpredictable.” Her celeb crush? Gerard Butler.

Siannise Fudge

The Bristol-based magnificence marketing consultant is understood to her associates as Princess Jasmine and she or he’s heading to the villa to seek out her Aladdin. She describes herself as “sassy and fun” however not afraid to go after what she desires…

Eve and Jess Gale

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are college students and VIP hostesses from London, heading to the villa collectively the place they insist they’ll look out for one another and received’t struggle over boys. We’ll see if sisterhood actually is the “ultimate girl code” when the competitors begins…

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna is a democratic providers officer who describes herself as “clever,” however says her worst behavior is considering she’s all the time proper. That mentioned, she likes to get on with everybody and has a crush on former Love Islander Jack Fincham.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper is the sister of Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes who has her personal modelling profession and a crush on heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. She’s additionally outdated associates with former Love Island winner, Kem Cetinay.

Paige Turley

Paige describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun” so ought to make a giant impression on villa life. She as soon as dated celebrity singer Lewis Capaldi and though their romantic relationship ended, they continue to be associates.

Mike Boateng

Mike is a former footballer who now works as a police officer in Manchester. His brother, Samuel, was a candidate on The Apprentice in 2016 and he’s saved in contact with associates from his soccer days, together with Everton ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Connor Durman

Connor is in search of an outgoing woman who he received’t be “embarrassed” to introduce to individuals. He says, “I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Callum Jones

This scaffolder describes himself as a cheeky chap with builders banter. His kind is ladies with darkish hair and purple lipstick, mentioning Megan Fox as his celeb crush.

Nas Majeed

Nas describes himself as “very different” to guys who’ve been on Love Island earlier than, who’s in search of a “cute and funny” woman within the villa. His worst behavior? Laughing in awkward conditions. Certainly, that received’t trigger any issues…

Ollie Williams

Ollie comes from a prolific household as inheritor to the Manor of Lanhydrock and describes himself as an alpha male. “I’m attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time,” he says.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020.