Love Island Winter 2020: Meet Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

Love Island is again earlier than everybody thought as a brand new batch of singletons head to South Africa for a winter version of the hit ITV2 present.

We have now all the pieces you’ll want to find out about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London.

Nas Majeed – Key Info Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder

What makes Nas the right islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

What’s Nas’s worst behavior?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What’s Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s perfect lady?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January