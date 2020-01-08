Love Island’s Callum hasn’t told his mates he’s going into the villa ‘Everyone’s expecting me on the building site’

With Winter Love Island 2020 contestants now confirmed for our now biannual go to to the villa, the key is lastly out for our Islanders.

And it appears as if workmates of Callum Jones now have a solution as to why he didn’t present up for work on Monday…

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, the 23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester admitted he solely instructed one individual other than his household that he was leaving the constructing website to seek out love within the model new Cape City villa.

“I’ve only told one person, my supervisor, that I was leaving,” he mentioned. “Everyone else was expecting me in. I was meant to come in on Monday.”

Nevertheless it appears Callum’s colleagues could have had an inkling he was Cape City-bound, as he beforehand instructed them he had utilized for the present.

“I applied in the summer and they were like, how did you get on? So, I said I was just going to have to apply in the winter,” he defined. “And that’s probably as far as I’ve got to telling them. They’re always asking questions like, you going on it, you going on it? And I’m like, I don’t know!”

However whereas Love Island can supply generally dizzying ranges of fame and fortune, Callum is greater than ready to move again to the constructing website ought to the gives of events and actuality exhibits dry up.

Echoing sequence 5 star Sherif, Callum mentioned: “It’s what it’s. I’m ready for it. I’m not assured cash or fame, I might be again on the constructing website in two months’ time.

“However we’re all pals and so they’d be blissful for me if I left.

“I just want to get in there and have the experience of being in the villa. There’s no really big dream picture at the minute.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2