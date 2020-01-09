Love Island’s Connor admits gym training has been “hard” ahead of debut on winter series

Love Island 2020 is because of set temperatures hovering this Sunday as 12 horny singletons take to the South African villa in a bid to seek out love.

Week after week, viewers watch as a bevy of bikini clad women and shirtless guys crack on, couple up or pie each other.

However whereas strutting round in a washing go well with may seem to be a simple approach to spend eight weeks, this yr’s contestant Connor Durman has revealed it’s been “hard” to get into form for the ITV courting present.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, he defined: “I’ve been training so hard. The hardest I’ve ever trained. It has been hard over Christmas, but I just had a few days where I ate what I want and got back to it. I had my mind focused on something, but it was pretty good.”

Love Island has come beneath fireplace from viewers, with many accusing producers of failing to introduce actual physique range.

Simply this week, followers flocked to Twitter as they raised their issues concerning the newest contestants.

However, Connor – who beforehand had his enamel executed – insisted he doesn’t really feel stress to look a sure method on the present.

He continued: “For me, I’ve always been in shape, but I wanted to feel my best.”

So, what made him get his enamel executed?

“I was on a roof in Australia and some bloke I was working with, came back and had his whole mouth done, and I was like: ‘What the hell!’ They looked so good that I looked online and flew to Thailand a month later to get them done. Looking back now, it was a bit crazy, but I think it was worth it,” he stated.

Connor’s new enamel have positively paid off within the courting division, as he revealed his success fee has solely elevated because the process.

“I do think it’s helped definitely. Sometimes, for me, I do look at a girl and one of the first things I look at is their teeth. I think it has helped me massively,” he stated.

However whereas the enterprise man may have the ability to win over the women together with his pearly whites, he admitted he in all probability received’t be the most effective formed man within the villa.

“The gym is like my main hobby. I’m down there five, six days a week. But I’m sure there’s going to be a lot bigger lads that will be fitter than me.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January