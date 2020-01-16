Love Island’s Connor and Sophie fall out after new boy Connagh picks her for a date

Our first have a look at tonight’s Love Island sees Connor and Sophie rocked by the information that two new boys had been coming into the villa.

Having beforehand argued over Sophie’s gleeful response to the newcomers, Connor is left feeling sheepish when Sophie tells him that she is “not going to be friends with him anymore”.

And the strain is admittedly on when Sophie discovers that new boy Connagh has picked her for a date.

Preparing with Siannise, who was picked by incomer Finley, Sophie asks Connor whether or not he’s going to make her a cup of tea, when he helpfully reminds her they aren’t associates.

Sophie clearly has date with Connagh, who she later describes to the opposite ladies within the villa as: “Like Anthony Joshua’s brother. He’s 6ft3, he’s a model, he’s a good looking guy.”

Elsewhere, Connor tells Nas that he’s “f****** losing his s***” on the information of the date.

Connor’s argument with Sophie final night time attracted 13 complaints to Ofcom.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling mentioned that Connor’s behaviour “was not ideal”.

“It’s not a good look,” he informed HEARALPUBLICIST. “He felt belittled because was masculinity is questioned. And he dealt with it in a way that is less than ideal.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.