Love Island’s Iain Stirling deems Nas Majeed’s flirting “embarrassing”

Make no mistake – Love Island is again on our screens with our Love Island solid of 2020 getting their graft on.

Whereas some appear to be naturally progressing into the following phases of their relationships, others must put much more leg work in.

The award for hardest employee goes to Nas Majeed, who pulled associate Siannise Fudge for a chat on the day beds – to completely no avail.

As painful because it was for us to look at, spare a thought for Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, who stated he cringed when he noticed the footage.

Talking solely to HEARALPUBLICIST, he defined: “It is embarrassing isn’t it? To watch someone try and flirt with someone who doesn’t fancy them. There’s nothing worse when your mate is trying to pull someone who is clearly not interested.”

It solely bought worse for Nas, after Siannise needed to clarify fairly clearly to him that she was not fascinated with him in a romantic approach.

However regardless of this minor setback, Stirling believes Nas is his favorite within the present – thus far.

“Bless his cotton socks, he’s a very lovely lad,” he added. “Will a lady come in who thinks he’s a nice boy? Can’t be hard to find, he’s a handsome lad! He’s a builder, he’s practical, he’d be helpful round the house. There’s lots of positives on the Nas front. I am Team Nas.”

We’re getting a double-helping of our favorite narrator any more, with the comic, 31, additionally internet hosting the fourth collection of Iain Stirling’s CelebAbilty straight after Love Island.

“It seems to legally have to be on after Love Island,” he joked.

“I’m pumped. We’ve just gone more light-hearted and daft than we were in previous years. I’m not really more of a shock person. I’m more of a dumb, silly person, and that’s what we’ve done with the show.”

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns tonight at 10.05pm on ITV2.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.