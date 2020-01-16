Love Island’s Iain Stirling on Connor’s behaviour: ‘It’s not a good look’

It might have solely been lower than per week, however we’re already knee-deep in Love Island drama.

Our Love Island 2020 contestants look set to be essentially the most explosive but, as we’ve already seen two love triangles, one departure and a few bickering.

However eyebrows have already been raised over Love Island’s Connor Durman, who fell out together with his accomplice Sophie Piper after she gleefully celebrated the information of two new boys getting into the villa.

Talking to Sophie, Connor stated throughout final night time’s episode: “Don’t be rubbing that in my face – it’s disrespectful I feel mugged off.”

Ofcom has since acquired 13 complaints concerning the argument.

And it appears that evidently it wasn’t simply Twitter that flared up over the row, with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling additionally noticing Connor’s behaviour.

Talking solely to HEARALPUBLICIST, Stirling defined: “It’s a regrettable character flaw.

“I really feel [Connor] is demonstrating some very traditional male traits.

“We’re introduced up on this alpha surroundings the place any assault on our masculinity or any assault on folks want for us, or reliant upon us is questioned. We’ll see ourselves as weak or much less or may have much less worth.

“It’s not a good look. He felt belittled because his masculinity is questioned. And he dealt with it in a way that is less than ideal.”

Nevertheless, Stirling added that its these behaviours he “enjoys our Islanders learning from” on the present.

We get a double-helping of Stirling, with the 31-year-old comic additionally internet hosting the fourth collection of Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility, which airs straight after Love Island.

This collection sees Stacey Solomon be part of the present rather than Scarlett Moffatt, who Stirling confirmed needed to go away the programme attributable to a “diary clash”.

“Stacey’s great. She’s just a woman of the people. She just gets it, she just a likeable, and naturally funny person,” she stated.

“We’ve gone sillier this year I think. It’s more sort of daft. Like a bit of Vic [Reeves] and Bob [Mortimer]. It’s more silly, slapstick stuff and a few more cerebral jokes.”

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns to ITV at 10.05pm on ITV2.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.