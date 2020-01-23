Love Island’s Leanne admits she wants to get to know the new boys in first look

Two boys, each referred to as Luke, are seen getting into the villa
Yesterday’s episode of Love Island ended with the bombshell that two new boys have been set to enter the villa, and now ITV have supplied a primary look clip because the islanders wait for his or her first glimpse of the newcomers.
The 2 boys – Luke M and Luke T – are seen getting into the villa as the women talk about what they hope to see, with Siannise saying that she needed to see somebody “with a bit of swag”.
In the meantime Leanne is heard saying: “I think we’re all open to getting to know them. Some of us are in a couple, some of us aren’t, but we’re all open to getting to know them.”
Does this spell hazard for Leanne’s relationship with Mike – who had made clear that he was experiencing some doubts throughout yesterday’s episode?
The primary look clip additionally confirmed Siannise sharing a comply with up dialog with Connagh following their quite awkward change yesterday – with Connagh informing her that he had shared a kiss with Rebecca, a lot to Sianisse’s dismay.
Talking within the confessional, she says, “If you’re going to keep doing this with me, I don’t want to bother with you anyway, so your loss hun.”
We additionally see the boys taking over tonight’s problem – “Lads Vegas” which appears to contain some dancing, some very tight budgie smugglers and a large roulette machine.
Intriguing…
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2
