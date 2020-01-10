News WORLD

Love Island’s Leanne hints she will be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get who she wants

January 10, 2020
3 Min Read

The 22-year-old islander is aware of precisely what she desires

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Leanne Amaning. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052




Love Island 2020 is simply across the nook.

This Sunday, 12 singletons will enter the South African villa for an opportunity at discovering love.

Contestants will couple up with one another by both stepping ahead or being matched by default.

Nonetheless, one islander who gained’t be happy if she doesn’t bag her dream man is Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old gross sales advisor from London.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Leanne revealed she might be exhausting work if she doesn’t get what she desires.

“I don’t like not getting what I want, so we’ll see how it goes,” she stated.

And when issues don’t go her means, Leanne added that she is usually a “nightmare” which may result in a meltdown.

  • Winter Love Island 2020 confirmed solid – meet the 12 singletons in search of love

She stated: “I’m a mess. I’m a nightmare. There’s just no, what’s the word, comfort in me. I just have to let it out. I’ll start crying or ranting for half an hour then I’ll be myself again.”

It appears Leanne’s quest to get her personal means has led to her telling white lies previously, as she defined: “They’re not huge lies, just little lies that just make my life easier.”

So, has she ever lied to a man?

“I do, but I always come clean,” she smiled.

“I’ll say something like, ‘I used to play football semi-professionally’. I do make things up if they’re boring. Then I’ll be like, ‘I was just joking’.”

Leanne is hoping the suitable man will see the humorous facet to her “strong banter”, because it hasn’t at all times gone down nicely previously.

“I’ll make a joke and then a boy will be like, “Really? You’re so rude’, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t even mean, it was a joke! Guys, everyone I’m joking!’” she revealed.

“I feel like my banter can be quite strong, so people might easily be offended. Especially if I don’t know you, I don’t know your limits.”

Amber Gill, Love Island (©ITV)

Leanne considers herself just like final yr’s winner, Amber Gill (ITV)

Evaluating herself to final yr’s winner Amber Rose Gill, she added: “For example, Amber from last year [was very straight forward] I would be exactly the same, but someone could be offended by that. So, I can’t have anyone sensitive because I will offend you.”

Leanne gained’t be mincing her phrases within the villa, however she is anxious about how the general public may understand her.

She continued: “I am nervous just because I do talk a lot of rubbish, and a lot of the time it’s a joke or I’m being sarcastic, but it might not come across that way. Sometimes people don’t get it, which means they just won’t like me.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment