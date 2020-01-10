Love Island’s Leanne hints she will be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get who she wants

Love Island 2020 is simply across the nook.

This Sunday, 12 singletons will enter the South African villa for an opportunity at discovering love.

Contestants will couple up with one another by both stepping ahead or being matched by default.

Nonetheless, one islander who gained’t be happy if she doesn’t bag her dream man is Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old gross sales advisor from London.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Leanne revealed she might be exhausting work if she doesn’t get what she desires.

“I don’t like not getting what I want, so we’ll see how it goes,” she stated.

And when issues don’t go her means, Leanne added that she is usually a “nightmare” which may result in a meltdown.

She stated: “I’m a mess. I’m a nightmare. There’s just no, what’s the word, comfort in me. I just have to let it out. I’ll start crying or ranting for half an hour then I’ll be myself again.”

It appears Leanne’s quest to get her personal means has led to her telling white lies previously, as she defined: “They’re not huge lies, just little lies that just make my life easier.”

So, has she ever lied to a man?

“I do, but I always come clean,” she smiled.

“I’ll say something like, ‘I used to play football semi-professionally’. I do make things up if they’re boring. Then I’ll be like, ‘I was just joking’.”

Leanne is hoping the suitable man will see the humorous facet to her “strong banter”, because it hasn’t at all times gone down nicely previously.

“I’ll make a joke and then a boy will be like, “Really? You’re so rude’, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t even mean, it was a joke! Guys, everyone I’m joking!’” she revealed.

“I feel like my banter can be quite strong, so people might easily be offended. Especially if I don’t know you, I don’t know your limits.”

Leanne considers herself just like final yr’s winner, Amber Gill (ITV)

Evaluating herself to final yr’s winner Amber Rose Gill, she added: “For example, Amber from last year [was very straight forward] I would be exactly the same, but someone could be offended by that. So, I can’t have anyone sensitive because I will offend you.”

Leanne gained’t be mincing her phrases within the villa, however she is anxious about how the general public may understand her.

She continued: “I am nervous just because I do talk a lot of rubbish, and a lot of the time it’s a joke or I’m being sarcastic, but it might not come across that way. Sometimes people don’t get it, which means they just won’t like me.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2