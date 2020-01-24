Love Island’s Mike Boateng ‘accused of telling a girl, 17, he’ll “show her a good time”‘

Love Island star Mike Boateng has been accused of telling a 17-year-old lady that he can ‘present her a superb time’ whereas in his police uniform.

The allegations come from Aaliyah Learn, now 18, who has additionally boldly claimed that Mike, 24, requested for her quantity and as an alternative took her Snapchat particulars in the course of the alleged incident in Cheetham Hill, July 2018.

Aaliyah added that she complained to the Love Island star’s Manchester pressure boss on the time and the allegations are ‘nonetheless beneath investigation’. Mike is alleged to have ‘strenuously denied any wrongdoing’.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 on the time, advised The Solar: ‘He came to visit to me and mentioned, “Come with me and I’ll show you around Manchester. I’ll show you a good time”.

‘He requested for my quantity. I mentioned my cellphone was damaged, the SIM card wasn’t working, so he requested for my Snapchat. I gave him it and he acquired again within the automobile and left.’

With Aaliyah’s mom, Kinda, including: ‘I used to be disgusted to see him on Love Island whereas beneath investigation.’

The publication claims that Aaliyah complained to Mike’s Manchester pressure boss on the time with the investigation, which was launched that month – July 2018, mentioned to be persevering with when he ‘resigned’ to affix the winter collection of Love Island.

Aaliyah is alleged to have acquired a letter saying it ‘didn’t meet the check for a felony inquiry’ however was a ‘potential misconduct matter’.

It additionally been alleged that the pressure had been in contact with Aaliyah and her mom Kinda to warn them Mike could be on tv forward of his Love Island debut.

MailOnline has contacted ITV and Better Manchester Police for remark.

The pressure advised The Solar: ‘Allegations had been made relating to an officer in 2018 and 2019 that are at present beneath investigation by the Skilled Requirements Department.

‘It’s inappropriate to remark additional while the investigation is ongoing.’

Forward of his look on Love Island, Mike mentioned of his former position: ‘I did resign to return on the present.

‘However I spoke with the chief Ian Hopkins and thank God we have got a superb relationship. So he has left the door open for me to return again if I do need to come again.

‘The final consensus, “Don’t do anything stupid.”‘

It comes after it was reported over the weekend that Mike is allegedly being investigated by Better Manchester Police for ‘improper conduct’ throughout his time working with them.

In line with a report from The Solar on Saturday, the previous policeman, 24, is a part of an ‘ongoing’ inquiry, an allegation his household has slammed as they accused the pressure of racism and discrimination.

A supply talking to the publication concerning the actuality star claimed: ‘Mike says he left the police to participate in Love Island. Nevertheless it was extra probably the actual cause was he was dealing with improper conduct fees.

‘It appeared like he had critical allegations hanging over him. If ITV had been conscious of this case, it is astonishing that they allowed him to participate.’

‘In any case, they’ve an obligation of care to all the present’s contestants,’ the supply added.

It was reported by The Mirror that Mike is being investigated by the Better Manchester Police’s skilled requirements division, allegedly for driving with no licence – an allegation Mike is alleged to disclaim.

A Better Manchester Police spokesman advised MailOnline: ‘We will affirm that in 2017 a serving officer alleged that he had been subjected to racist behaviour throughout his preliminary coaching with Better Manchester Police.

A Better Manchester Police spokesman advised MailOnline: 'We will affirm that in 2017 a serving officer alleged that he had been subjected to racist behaviour throughout his preliminary coaching with Better Manchester Police.

‘5 officers had been positioned on restricted duties whereas the allegations had been completely investigated by the Skilled Requirements Department.

‘In consequence, the 5 officers had been handled beneath the Unsatisfactory Efficiency Process, which is about out within the Police Efficiency Laws of 2012.

‘There may be completely no place for racism inside GMP. It is necessary that each one our employees are handled pretty and with respect and we’ve made important enhancements to the variety of our workforce over latest years.

‘Nevertheless we realise the injury these cases could cause and we apologise for any struggling this matter has precipitated him.’

Relating to the investigation for ‘improper conduct’ the spokesman continued: ‘Beforehand we acquired media inquiries in relation to a separate investigation by the Skilled Requirements Department into the conduct of a former GMP PC while he was a serving officer.

‘In respect to those inquiries, we confirmed that allegations had been made relating to an officer in 2018 and 2019, that are at present beneath investigation by the Skilled Requirements Department. These embrace a grievance from a member of the general public.

‘We want to be clear that any allegations should be investigated completely and we should be honest to each those who have made them and people that are topic to them. There needs to be no presumptions made till all enquiries have been accomplished and choices made.

‘It could be inappropriate to remark additional whereas the investigation is ongoing.’

MailOnline additionally contacted representatives for Love Island for remark.

In an announcement shared to Mike’s Instagram, his household mentioned the Love Island star had been ‘topic to discrimination’ throughout his time within the police pressure, and the claims had been ‘false’.

Writing that they believed the allegations was ‘a transparent try and tarnish Mike’s character’ they slammed the Better Manchester Police for not denying the investigation was happening.

They added that they had been ‘disheartened’ by the truth that they’d ‘not risen to Mike’s defence’ in gentle of the claims.

The assertion continued: ‘Mike now not works for Better Manchester Police as he resigned after filming introductory movies in preparation for Love Island.

‘Mike confirmed nothing however dedication to GMP. He joined believing the pressure represented honesty and integrity.’

Occurring to debate the alleged racist incidents that Mike had reportedly been the centre of whereas within the police pressure, they added: ‘While working for Better Manchester Police, Mike was topic to discrimination by officers together with an incident the place he was known as a gorilla throughout a coaching session.

‘This can be a documented incident that occurred. The officers concerned in these incidents weren’t sacked, nonetheless relocated to totally different departments.

‘Mike has not as soon as spoken out towards the police and all the time tried to painting the pressure in a optimistic gentle.

‘His hope was that in him becoming a member of the pressure, individuals from BAME backgrounds would in flip be a part of, guaranteeing numerous illustration throughout the organisation.’

Mike’s household added that he wasn’t ‘compelled or pushed out of the police’, and clarified that he had resigned after deciding to go on Love Island.

They concluded that if the allegations had been true then ‘Mike would have been sacked on account of them, which he wasn’t.’