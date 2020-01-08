Love Island’s Mike has been ‘told how to act’ by Apprentice candidate brother

After 5 collection of the hit ITV2 present, our new Love Island 2020 contestants could also be pretty savvy on how you can seize some display time as we head over to South Africa for our sixth outing.

However some are extra used to the truth TV fame-game than others, with incoming Islander Mike Boateng having had some recommendation from his brother Samuel.

For these of you who aren’t avid followers of The Apprentice, Samuel beforehand appeared within the 2016 collection of the present, and was the seventh candidate to be fired by Lord Sugar.

And Mike informed HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa that Samuel has given him some tips on simply how you can come throughout nicely within the Love Island villa.

“He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect,” Mike defined. “I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa.”

Mike later joked that there was some sibling rivalry between himself and his older brother, with Mike sure he would carry out higher out in Cape City in comparison with Samuel within the boardroom.

“I think I’m better than him anyway,” he stated. “He might disagree, but that’s up for debate. I think I’ll do better than him.”

Whereas Mike is conscious Love Island comes with large alternatives, his essential aim whereas in South Africa is to discover a girlfriend – marking each final 12 months’s winner Amber, and early departing Amy as his sort on paper.

Has Love Island missed one other alternative so as to add better physique variety to its line-up?

“I’ve kind of just waited to get out and see what happens. I’ve not really prepared for that,” he stated.

“I’m simply wanting ahead to how my life modifications in a way. However my essential aim is to search out love as a result of I don’t wish to depart the villa having discovered no one.

“I feel I could vibe with someone like Amber, but someone who could raise a household and is loyal, faithful, and that is something I’ve always looked for – Amy is that kind of girl for me. I’m always looking long term. Amy would be for that wifey kind of thing!”

