Love Island’s Nas is bringing his very own catchphrase to the villa

Love Island 2020 is again before we anticipated, as ITV debuts their very first winter version of the present in South Africa.

And with every year comes new lingo, which you’re prone to see scrawled throughout Love Island merch because the weeks go on.

From “grafting” to “cracking on”, yr after yr the contestants have viewers hooked with their catchy sayings.

It seems like this yr’s contestant Nas Majeed is hoping to deliver his very personal catchphrase to the ITV courting present.

The 23-year-old Science grad instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that he’s discovered himself reciting a specific French phrase, after not too long ago studying its which means.

When requested whether or not he’d be a one-woman man within the villa, Nas admitted he’d keep loyal (a la Georgia Harrison) if the woman he was coupled up with had a sure “je ne sais quoi”, which is French for one thing indescribable.

Love Island Winter 2020 full confirmed lineup – meet the 12 singletons searching for love

He stated: “If you see someone and they’re your type and you click and they’ve got that je ne sais quoi – I learnt that a couple of days ago and I’ve been using it ever since. If I see that from the get go, I wouldn’t throw that away.”

So who has that “je ne sais quoi”?

It appears final yr’s contestant Anna Vakili may very well be Nas’ kind on paper, as he later admitted: “I’ve seen Anna in person and she is absolutely stunning. As long as you feel pretty and are comfortable in how you look, that’s all that matters.”

And Anna isn’t the one TV star Nas has ran into, as he revealed he bumped into Hollyoaks actress Nicky Sanderson.

“I’ve met a few celebrities here and there. Nicky Sanderson from Hollyoaks was the nicest. I met her at a Channel 4 party with my friend who makes the YouTube videos,” he stated.

However though he’s had a small style of fame, Nas admitted he’s taking the celeb way of life one step at a time, after being approached to hitch the ITV courting present.

He stated: “I’m not apprehensive about my fame as I signed up knowing what to expect. I wouldn’t say I always wanted fame, I have just always just gone about my life and prioritising football and education. But now the world is my oyster and I’ve been going to parties and seeing what that industry is like. It hasn’t been a long-term plan, it just happened.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January