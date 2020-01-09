Love Island’s Nas reveals his mum is “buzzing” about going in to the villa

Love Island is again on screens this Sunday, because the present kicks off for a sixth sequence.

Every year, singletons couple up with an opportunity to win £50okay, and though the main focus is at all times on the pairings of the present, over time among the contestant’s mother and father have managed to steal the limelight.

In season three, Camilla Thurlow’s mom left everybody in a frenzy after she hilariously instructed Chris Hughes that she “liked cows” throughout her go to to the villa.

And final yr, Anton Danyluk’s mum stole our hearts after her shut relationship together with her son was revealed.

This yr’s contestant, Sports activities Science graduate Nas Majeed, says his mum shall be no completely different to Anton’s.

Talking to RadioTimes in South Africa, the 23-year-old stated: “My mom will probably end up like Anton’s mom. She’s a lovely woman. She would love to come to South Africa, she’d be buzzing.”

Anton’s mom Sherie Ann grew to become an prompt hit with followers, after the contestant shockingly confessed that she shaves his bum.

The 55-year-old went on to do a number of interviews, and even managed to rack up 1000’s of followers on Instagram, with 82okay loyal followers to this point.

Love Island Winter 2020 full confirmed lineup – meet the 12 singletons on the lookout for love

And it seems like Nas’s mum could possibly be set to provide Sherie a critical run for her cash.

Talking of the second he instructed his mum he was happening the ITV courting present, Nas revealed: “My mom watches daytime TV like Loose Women and This Morning, so she said: ‘I’ve heard all about this, it’s going to be so exciting for you’.”

He added: “I told my mom: ‘Maybe you can meet the girls at Loose Women or the people at This Morning’, she’s told me I’ve got to take her with me if I meet them.”

It appears household and training have at all times been on the forefront of Nas’s life, however now he’s managed to safe his diploma, the science grad is able to discover the lady of his desires.

“I am looking for a long-term girlfriend,” he defined. “Up until now, girls have come second fiddle to that, so if I had football training, I would choose that. Or if there was something major with my family, nothing would get in the way of education as that’s the kind of thing that will stay with you forever. Now I’ve got my First, I should concentrate on girls.”

He continued: “I was in a two and a half year relationship with my ex, which ended last January. She was the loveliest girl – very affectionate and loving. But from my point of view, I couldn’t give her my all so nothing bad to say about her but it got to the point where I had to focus on Uni and she had to focus on work, so it was a natural ending on good terms.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January