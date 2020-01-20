Love Island’s new girl Rebecca kisses Mike in dramatic first look

Put together for heads to be turned – a brand new lady is getting into the Love Island villa tonight, and our first take a look at the present sees her make her presence very a lot felt.

Half-time mannequin and Miss Newcastle 2018 winner Rebecca Gormley will stroll into the villa halfway by way of Love Island’s notorious dance problem, which sees the women don attractive costumes and carry out a routine in entrance of the boys in a bid to get their coronary heart charges up.

As the women are watching from a lookout level above, 21-year-old Rebecca sashays in dressed very very like a Greek goddess, first making a transfer on Finley Tapp and planting a kiss on Mike Boateng.

Rebecca has beforehand defined she additionally has set her sights on Connagh Howard and Callum Jones who’re in partnerships with Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips respectively.

After saying she is going to go “as far as she needs to” to get the person of her desires, it appears Rebecca additionally has a recreation plan to lure them.

Rebecca defined: “I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.