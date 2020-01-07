Love Island’s new host Laura Whitmore arrives at the airport

New Love Island host Laura Whitmore was pictured on the airport on Tuesday as she ready to fly to Cape City, South Africa.

The 40-year-old gave the impression to be in excessive spirits as she arrived on the terminal with a handful of friends, 5 days earlier than the present’s winter launch.

Laura had her personalised Love Island suitcase in tow as she headed to the airplane, and was wrapped up in a vibrant scarf.

Low-key: She stored issues informal in tracksuit bottoms and a leather-based jacket, in addition to white trainers

She stored issues informal in tracksuit bottoms and a leather-based jacket, in addition to white trainers.

Laura landed the job on Love Island after Caroline Flack stepped down amid an assault cost and known as her position ‘bittersweet’.

The Irish presenter, who’s relationship the present’s voiceover man, Iain Stirling, has been documenting her preparations for the gig ever since on social media.

On Monday, she uploaded a snap to Instagram of her sitting on the ground, suitcase packed, her pet canine between her knees.

She wrote: ‘Final minute packing… all of the necessities… Cape City right here I come! ☀’

She was certain to tag one among Love Island’s sponsors, including: ‘@PolaroidEyewear #PolaroidxLoveIsland #loveisland #advert’.

She sported a pair of shades within the photograph as she appeared up on the digital camera sporting ripped denims and a scorching pink sweater.

She laid out her necessities on high of the case – branded along with her title on it – within the type of extra pairs of shades, her passport and a Love Island water bottle.

The presenter could not comprise her pleasure as she took to her Instagram Tales to point out off her new passport forward of her long-haul flight to South Africa a few days prior.

She caught up her thumb and grinned as she used an in-app characteristic that claimed to foretell how she is going to really feel in 2020.

She burst into an ecstatic smile because the pointer landed on ‘joyful’.

And in one other brief clip Laura danced within the automobile and sang alongside to Cannot Cease the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake after choosing up her new passport.

She penned: ‘Simply picked up my passport! Visa prepared.’

The star appeared to be in excessive spirits as she donned a classy pair of black sun shades for the outing.

Final month, ITV confirmed Laura will substitute Caroline because the Love Island host.

When Caroline, 40, was arrested and charged with assault after a battle along with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, she made the choice to step down as presenter.

Caroline later appeared in court docket – the place a choose heard she hit the previous tennis participant over the top with a lamp whereas he slept – days after information of her alternative broke.

The court docket was informed she learn texts on Lewis’ telephone that made her suppose he was dishonest on her earlier than the alleged assault.

Journey-ready: Laura confirmed off a bundle with pyjamas and a sleepmask from Deeba London, as she bought prepared for her lengthy haul journey to movie on the Love Island villa

Following ITV’s affirmation, Laura took to social media and launched an official assertion to verify the information, which was revealed completely by MailOnline.

Laura shared a snap on Instagram of a water bottle adorned along with her title – one of many hallmarks of the present and a prop given to all contestants.

Referencing each her friendship with Caroline and the host’s efforts to get her the job, Laura mentioned in her assertion: ‘To say I am excited to be heading to Cape City to host Love Island, the most important present on tv, is an understatement…

‘I wish to thank ITV for trusting me on the helm of this big present. I want it was in higher circumstances; Caroline is a superb host and likewise a pal.

‘We have spoken so much in the previous few days since she stepped down. She has been very form to me and strongly pushed me for this position. I’ve watched her host each collection and know I’ve huge boots to fill. I’ll try to do it justice…

‘Above all, I’m an enormous fan of this present. I’ve by no means been to a Love Island villa, and I can not wait to get in there to fulfill all the brand new Islanders searching for love.’

‘The Love Island crew are one of the best within the enterprise… together with the voice and coronary heart of the present, Iain. He thought he was getting a vacation away from me… not an opportunity!’

Taking a break: When Caroline, 40, was arrested and charged she made the choice to step down as presenter (pictured Laura and Caroline in 2015)