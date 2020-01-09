Love Island’s Ollie could land a spot on Made In Chelsea

Love Island’s very first winter version will kick off this Sunday 12th January as 12 singletons jet off to South Africa for an opportunity at discovering love.

And whereas the present is but to start out, it appears new contestant Ollie Williams’ might already be in talks to seem on one other actuality TV present following his stint on the courting present.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, the 23-year-old – who hails from Cornwall and has a declare to an aristocratic title – revealed there have been talks about showing on the E4’s Made In Chelsea, starring Jamie Laing and Louise Thompson.

“I know there’s been murmurs of possibly going into the show. I haven’t been approached by the show but there have murmurs regarding my sister and I. We’ve not been formally approached by the show,” he mentioned.

So, might Ollie see himself hanging out at Chelsea’s The Bluebird with the likes of Oliver Proudlock or Alex Mytton?

“Yeah potentially,” he defined, earlier than including that his foremost focus for showing on the ITV courting present is to search out love.

“Like I said this show for me is all about finding love, it’s not about getting famous after this. If that happens it happens, but if I was going to pick a TV show to go into after this it would actually be ITV racing. I’d like to be a racing pundit of all things because I’m really into racing. Chris Hughes does it but he doesn’t know much about horses.”

There’s no denying Ollie ticks all the correct packing containers in relation to the E4 actuality present, which follows the lives of heirs, heiresses and prosperous younger individuals in West London.

In any case he’s an inheritor to the Lanhydrock property and a land proprietor – a element he gained’t be hiding within the villa.

When requested whether or not he’d maintain his wealth a secret, he defined: “I probably wouldn’t keep it a secret because that would be deceitful and weird. At home I normally introduce myself as a land and farm owner from Cornwall. I wouldn’t keep it secret, but I wouldn’t go shouting or bragging and things,” he defined.

And regardless of his rich upbringing, Ollie isn’t nervous about ladies solely liking him for his cash, and believes he’ll have the ability to suss out anybody with the incorrect intention.

“The first group of girls going in the villa won’t know my background, but the ones who have seen the ads and the videos and the release, maybe that would play into their minds a bit more? I’d work it out pretty quickly I think.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2