Love Island’s Ollie QUITS the show after just three days

Love Island’s Ollie Williams has sensationally QUIT the present after simply three days.

The controversial Lord-to-be, 23, realised he was nonetheless in love along with his ex girlfriend of 18 months, Laura Nofer, additionally 23, who he cut up from final yr, and claims he is not prepared for an additional relationship.

A Love Island Spokesperson informed MailOnline: Ollie has made the choice to depart the Love Island villa.

Explaining his causes for leaving, Ollie stated within the Seaside Hut: ‘I’ve to be trustworthy with myself, and everybody, that I do nonetheless love another person…

‘I’ve to observe my coronary heart on this situation and it might be unsuitable for me to disregard these emotions.

‘On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it’s about discovering love. If I carried on something with Paige [Turley] , or every other woman that may come into the villa, it wouldn’t be honest on them.’

Ollie has already left the South African villa.

A supply informed The Solar: ‘The present made Ollie realise he wasn’t able to be in one other critical relationship and he nonetheless has actually robust emotions for Laura.

‘Assembly ladies who have been so completely different to him and his background solely clarified how he felt about his ex and he felt it was solely honest to depart the competitors and type his head out.

‘He informed producers and acted on his emotions as quickly as he made up his thoughts.’

Controversy: Love Island viewers have been in uproar after images of the inheritor to the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall emerged of him proudly posing beside a warthog, water buffalo and big eland to advertise his searching enterprise

Having solely returned to screens on Sunday evening, the Cornish land proprietor had obtained a slew of hate after images have been unearthed of him seemingly on safari, searching huge recreation.

This has led to almost 500 complaints over the course of the one and a half days for the reason that premiere episode aired on January 12.

On the time of writing, Ofcom has tallied 467 complaints from disgruntled viewers of the present, calling for Ollie to be eliminated as a result of his alleged blood-sport interest.

Ofcom had stated: ‘We’ll assess these complaints in opposition to our broadcasting guidelines, however are but to resolve whether or not or to not examine.’

Reducing his losses: Ollie had been coupled up with Paige Turley and did not suppose it was honest to proceed on the journey along with her when he was in love with another person

It is believed the most-complained about Islander within the present’s historical past to this point is Maura Higgins, who obtained 709 complaints to the broadcasting regulator final yr as a result of her behaviour in direction of co-star Tommy Fury.

Followers of the present have been left uncomfortable when newcomer Maura repeatedly tried to kiss Tommy throughout the broadcast on June 14 2019, regardless of the hunk repeatedly attempting to keep away from her advances.

However Ollie was gaining on Maura’s file, after images surfaced over the weekend of him posing with varied lifeless carcasses.

Awkward: Ollie’s Twitter account – run presently by his buddies – re-tweeted a meme of him leaning in opposition to the villa breakfast bar in swim-shorts, with the caption ‘Alexa, play Hips Do not Lie by Shakira’, as Ollie swung forwards and backwards. Ollie’s Twitter then captioned the re-tweet ‘Higher legs than a gazelle’

He was seen with a lifeless warthog, a water buffalo, a large eland and a sable antelope, weapons rested in opposition to the corpses, supposedly to advertise his searching enterprise.

Following the publication of those photos, Ollie’s Twitter account appeared to rub salt into the wound by re-tweeting a meme of Ollie from Monday evening’s present.

The tweet noticed him leaning in opposition to the villa breakfast bar in swim-shorts, with the caption ‘Alexa, play Hips Do not Lie by Shakira’, as Ollie swung forwards and backwards.

One thing to say: Folks had already began taking to Twitter to criticise Ollie’s involvement within the present given his alleged blood-sport interest

Ollie’s Twitter account – run presently by his buddies – captioned the re-tweet ‘Higher legs than a gazelle’.

Many noticed this as disrespectful, given the revelations that Ollie hunts huge recreation.

MailOnline has approached Love Island reps for touch upon this.

Reactions to this tweet started showing. One particular person tweeted: ‘How would the gazelle really feel if she was hunted?’

One other, referring to Ollie being filmed from afar, posted: ‘The view by way of the gazelle’s rifle scope…’

Another person posted: ‘Killed just a few of them have you ever, assassin.’

A fourth posted, ‘Revolting. The animals are value greater than him,’ as a fifth added: ‘Murdered any animals not too long ago?’

With regard to Ollie’s inclusion on the present, Love Island bosses had beforehand informed MailOnline that they’ve ‘no intention’ of axing the land proprietor after he was uncovered as a ‘huge recreation hunter who posed with an array of lifeless animals he killed in Africa.’

Producers of the ITV2 collection refuse to ‘bow right down to the general public on an ethical concern’ as they don’t consider conserving Ollie on the present will have an effect on viewing figures.

An insider had informed MailOnline: ‘It’s extremely unlikely Ollie will probably be booted off the collection. He is a part of the lineup and already filmed the primary episode – bosses see no cause to kick him off.’

A supply continued: ‘Love Island forged Ollie out of hundreds of candidates and are sticking to their resolution.

‘They’re hoping this may all blow over as soon as the viewers will get to know Ollie after seeing him on display screen.’