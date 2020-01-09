Love Island’s Ollie was expelled from boarding school for this weird reason

Love Island 2020 is because of set temperatures hovering this Sunday because the present returns for a fifth sequence.

One contestant heading into the villa this 12 months is 23-year-old Ollie Williams – an aristocrat with an inheritor to the Lanhydrock property.

At first look, the Cornwall native would possibly come throughout as squeaky clear, however there could possibly be greater than meets the attention.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, the younger singleton appeared to trace at his wild previous.

When requested about his boarding faculty days, Ollie smirked: “I couldn’t possibly comment on any outrageous things from various schools. I couldn’t possibly disclose.”

He did nevertheless share one awkward incident, the place he was expelled from faculty at simply age seven.

“I went off to a school and within seven weeks I was expelled. I stole this kid’s conker. I had the best conker in the school. I’d bathed it in vinegar and stuff, and he stole it. So, I got him and I shook him and my conker fell out of his pocket, and then I dropped him. That was at Mounthouse, which is a prep school,” he revealed.

It feels like Ollie’s mischievous days is perhaps properly behind him, nevertheless, as he later insisted he gained’t have intercourse within the villa – a promise many contestants have damaged prior to now.

“I’ve said I wouldn’t s**g on the show. And I’d probably try and stick with that because I know my grandmother will be watching, and she would most disagree,” he stated.

So, what do his household actually take into consideration him occurring the present?

“Well initially my dad actually wrote me out of his will, but he was jesting,” Ollie revealed.

“He’s very supportive. My mum is actually a massive fan of the show which is interesting because I’m not, I’ve never watched it before.”

It appears Ollie’s potential woman must win over his mum, who he says has given girlfriends a tough time prior to now.

“Interestingly my mum’s an Essex girl. My parents met on a blind date so there’s no prejudice around who you go out with or marry,” he stated.

“As long as she’s got something between her ears, that’s important. I’ve taken a few girls home, and one time I went up for shower and could hear mum talking at this girl in the living room and she wasn’t saying anything back. I was thinking: ‘She’s getting grilled, I can’t walk in there or mum will shout at me’.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2