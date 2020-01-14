Love Island’s Ollie Williams caught out as Paige Turley questions his loyalty

Love Island could be a very fickle place and whereas emotions swap on the drop of a hat, it appears some phrases can final just a little longer.

Ollie Williams learns that the exhausting approach this night as a primary look preview of tonight’s instalment exhibits his first phrases within the South African villa coming again to hang-out him.

Solid your minds again two days and Ollie – who coupled up with Paige Turley – wasn’t getting an terrible quantity of affection from her.

He set his eyes on Siannise Fudge and set about attending to know all about her.

Eagle-eyed viewers will keep in mind he informed the Bristolian magnificence he was interested by her and Paige.

Nevertheless, on this night’s Love Island, phrase will get again to Paige that Ollie had wandering eyes.

Paige can’t hold her emotions to herself and calls Ollie for a chat, which doesn’t go to plan. She begins to boost her voice as her aristocratic-interest tells her he by no means stated he was interested by Siannise…

However when Paige calls her gal-pal over for a chat – will she show him flawed?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2