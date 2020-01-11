Love Island’s Ollie Williams exposed as trophy hunter who proudly posed with dead animals

The viscount-in-waiting is inheritor to the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:53 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:58 EST, 10 January 2020

A Love Island contestant and inheritor to a £15million fortune has been uncovered as a trophy hunter who gleefully poses subsequent to the corpses of the animals he kills.

It has emerged that Ollie Williams has travelled to a number of international locations to participate in hunts — even capturing endangered animals.

The 23-year-old, who is about to inherit the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall, has proudly had his photograph taken standing over useless warthog and water buffalo amongst different animals.

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has travelled to a number of international locations to participate in hunts — even capturing endangered animals. He’s pictured posing with a killed warthog

The 23-year-old, who is about to inherit the two,000-acre Lanhydrock property in Cornwall, has proudly had his photograph taken standing over a number of useless animals

One now-deleted image is of him with an enormous eland — a kind of antelope which has been listed as susceptible by the Worldwide Union for Conservation of Nature.

One other of the Viscount-in-waiting with a slaughtered beast is captioned: ‘You’ve got gotta adore it while you put your binos up and see a bull like this on the opposite finish!’

In accordance with the Solar, the snaps had been taken to advertise his searching enterprise, Cornish Sporting Company.

One other of the Viscount-in-waiting with a slaughtered beast is captioned: ‘You’ve got gotta adore it while you put your binos up and see a bull like this on the opposite finish!’

It supplied ‘unforgettable sporting experiences’ in Mozambique and South Africa, in addition to fowl capturing occasions in south west England.

The company’s web site was taken ‘offline’ in November 2018 however, in keeping with Firms Home information, Oliver Sebastian James Williams continues to be the corporate’s energetic director.

The surprising images had been posted on an Instagram account that was deleted earlier than it was introduced Ollie could be within the new winter collection of Love Island in South Africa.

The company’s web site was taken ‘offline’ in November 2018 however, in keeping with Firms Home information, Oliver Sebastian James Williams continues to be the corporate’s energetic director

A supply mentioned: ‘It is disgusting. These are susceptible animals. Why would you try this, not to mention try to market it? He is so boastful, so entitled and thinks he is God’s reward to ladies.’

A supply near Ollie claimed the animals had been ‘sick’ and had been ‘culled’ as a part of conservation work.

ITV didn’t touch upon the claims final evening.

The brand new collection of Winter Love Island begins on ITV2 Saturday evening.