Love Island’s Ollie Williams quits series after three days

Love Island solid member Ollie Williams has determined to go away the villa on the third day of the brand new sequence.

ITV has confirmed Williams’ departure and acknowledged that the 23-year-old left as he’s nonetheless in love with another person.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” he mentioned in a press release obtained by HEARALPUBLICIST. “At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

His exit won’t possible be proven this night as he was proven within the first look to be in the course of an enormous argument.