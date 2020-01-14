Love Island’s Ollie won’t actually be inheriting the Lanhydrock Estate

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams swapped his lifetime of luxurious for, effectively, one other lifetime of luxurious – however just for three days as he has since give up the ITV2 present.

Earlier to his departure and when he was introduced to be part of the winter 2020 line-up, Ollie revealed he was truly an inheritor to a stunning Cornish escape.

Talking forward of first day within the South African villa, Ollie defined: “My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The household title is Viscount Clifden.

“When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

Whereas the lands of Lanhydrock are undoubtedly the ancestral dwelling of the Clifdens, it appears Ollie could also be mistaken if he thinks he’ll inherit any land in any respect.

See, again in 1953, his great-great-uncle truly gifted Lanhydrock Home and the encircling land to the Nationwide Belief.

A spokesperson from the Nationwide Belief defined all to HEARALPUBLICIST, revealing: “We’re conscious that Oliver Williams will probably be showing as a contestant on ITV’s Love Island.

“It’s nice to listen to that he would like to inherit Lanhydrock Home. However we’ve got some unhealthy information for him; he gained’t be!

“Within the distant previous, his great-great-uncle selected to provide Lanhydrock Home and surrounding land to the Nationwide Belief in 1953, which is now loved by 400,000 individuals yearly. It is only one of 500 locations owned and taken care of by the Nationwide Belief for the nation to take pleasure in.”

Lanhydrock Home, Cornwall

You may’t blame a person for attempting…

Regardless of this, Ollie is surely from a rich household, however he should be on his greatest behaviour when he’s within the villa or he may lose all of it.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, he joked that his dad took drastic motion when he came upon the information his boy would enter Love Island.

Ollie defined: “Nicely initially my dad truly wrote my out of his will, however he was jesting. He’s very supportive.

“My mum is actually a massive fan of the show which is interesting because I’m not, I’ve never watched it before!”

