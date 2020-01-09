Love Island’s Ollie won’t actually be inheriting the Lanhydrock Estate

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams will probably be swapping a lifetime of luxurious for, effectively, one other lifetime of luxurious when he enters the South African villa.

When he was introduced to be part of the winter 2020 line-up, Ollie revealed he was truly an inheritor to a beautiful Cornish escape.

Talking forward of his entrance on the ITV2 present, Ollie defined: “My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The household title is Viscount Clifden.

“When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

Whereas the lands of Lanhydrock are undoubtedly the ancestral residence of the Clifdens, it appears Ollie could also be mistaken if he thinks he’ll inherit any land in any respect.

See, again in 1953, his great-great-uncle truly gifted Lanhydrock Home and the encircling land to the Nationwide Belief.

A spokesperson from the Nationwide Belief defined all to HEARALPUBLICIST, revealing: “We’re conscious that Oliver Williams will probably be showing as a contestant on ITV’s Love Island.

“It’s nice to listen to that he would like to inherit Lanhydrock Home. However we’ve got some unhealthy information for him; he gained’t be!

“Within the distant previous, his great-great-uncle selected to offer Lanhydrock Home and surrounding land to the Nationwide Belief in 1953, which is now loved by 400,000 folks yearly. It is only one of 500 locations owned and taken care of by the Nationwide Belief for the nation to take pleasure in.”

You possibly can’t blame a person for attempting…

Regardless of this, Ollie is no doubt from a rich household, however he must be on his greatest behaviour when he’s within the villa or he might lose all of it.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, he joked that his dad took drastic motion when he came upon the information his boy would enter Love Island.

Ollie defined: “Effectively initially my dad truly wrote my out of his will, however he was jesting. He’s very supportive.

“My mum is actually a massive fan of the show which is interesting because I’m not, I’ve never watched it before!”

