Love Island’s Ollie would have swapped the villa for Sandhurst if it wasn’t for this one thing

This Sunday, 12 new singletons will head into the Love Island villa for an opportunity at discovering love.

The ITV present, which first aired in 2015, has proved to be a fantastic success with many contestants happening to land big offers and forge profitable careers for themselves.

However for land proprietor Ollie Williams – who is likely one of the first contestants moving into South African villa – life might have taken a really totally different path to actuality TV.

Earlier than signing as much as the ITV relationship present, the 23-year-old had plans of serving within the military – and he was as a result of prepare at Sandhurst School this very week.

Nevertheless, after struggling a knee harm from enjoying rugby, Ollie’s desires had been crushed.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, he mentioned: “I should’ve been going to Sandhurst on Monday. How weird is that? I’m as fit as I possibly could be – I run 20 miles a week, I have no issues, I’m in the gym every day, I’m not a problem, but they just said no because they have the rule here that anyone who has this injury cannot go in.”

He added: “It was pretty tough because going to Sandhurst is the classic middle-class back-up plan. For that to be taken away, I’ve now got to twiddle my thumbs and sit at home and take more of a managerial role when dad steps back or I’ve got to take a desk job, and I couldn’t think of anything worse frankly. It’s really not me. I know everyone says that but I’m not a desk job kind of guy.”

Ollie might need had to surrender his dream of Sandhurst, however that’s to not say he’s given up his “army mentality”, which he’ll be showcasing within the villa.

“I’d describe myself as an alpha dog in most aspects of my life. I’d describe myself as a leader. I’d definitely be up for coordinating challenges. I’d say I like more of a leading role,” he mentioned.

One factor Ollie gained’t stand for is trolls, admitting he’s handled bullies previously.

“I’m thick skinned. I grew up with a sticks and stones mentality with my parents,” he mentioned.

“People used to call me names quite a lot, but I’m pretty thick skinned. You can see a horrible message straight away and you just don’t read it. I don’t really comment on it, I just crack on.”

