Love Island’s Paige thinks Lewis Capaldi will “make a joke” out of her Love Island debut

With the Winter Love Island contestants now confirmed, followers of the ITV present now know who they’re going to see cracking on over the following few weeks.

And this 12 months’s star Paige Turley has a sense her ex may need so much to say about her look on the present now the key is out.

The 22-year-old singer dated Britain’s Obtained Expertise star Lewis Capaldi from 2012 to 2014, after assembly in school in Motherwell, Scotland.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, Paige revealed: “Lewis is quite funny, so I think he will definitely make a joke out of it. He might even vote for me!”

She added: “I would love to be a fly on the wall, not just for Lewis, but to see all my friends’ reactions. I’m sure he will find it funny.”

It was just lately reported Lewis’s smash single, Somebody You Cherished, was impressed by their relationship, however the pop star has by no means introduced who the tune is about.

However does this imply Lewis may very well be creating new content material about Paige?

“I don’t think he will,” the islander defined. “Lewis has actually never told me those songs are about me.”

Paige may not ensure whether or not Lewis, 23, had her in thoughts when he sang the phrases, “I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved,” however she positively approves of his music.

“He’s great. Everybody can relate to his music. I can always remember in college if we got any songwriting units, doesn’t matter what the subject is about, give Lewis half an hour and he’d come out with an amazing song. It was kind of expected,” she gushed.

Regardless of their breakup, Lewis and Paige have remained mates, with the islander revealing they “text” often and make an effort to maintain in touch whereas he’s travelling.

So, it’s not unlikely Lewis may make an look on the present – stranger issues have occurred in any case.

In collection three, grime rapper Stormzy made a cameo after his tweets about Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood’s relationship have been learn out in a tense problem.

Though Paige admitted she hasn’t put a lot thought into it, she warned viewers they may need assistance understanding her and Lewis’ conversations if the chance did come up.

She joked: “You’d probably need subtitles for us though. Some Scottish girls will just slide right into the thick accent.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2