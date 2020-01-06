Love Island’s Paige Turley once auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent when she was only 14

Winter Love Island contestant Paige Turley is about to strut her stuff within the South African villa, nevertheless it’s not the primary time you’ll have seen her on tv earlier than.

When she was simply 14-years-old, the West Lothian lady carried out for Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden on Britain’s Received Expertise.

In an episode that first aired in 2012, the then-young Paige wowed everybody together with her emotional rendition of Birdy’s Skinny Love.

The singer acquired extraordinarily optimistic feedback for her transferring efficiency and prompted David to say she was already a “popstar”.

Simon stated Paige was “fantastic” and went on to reward her distinctive tackle the well-known hit.

He continued to say he “really liked” her earlier than the contestant bagged 4 yeses from all of the judges.

So with all of that TV expertise within the bag, Paige will certainly really feel assured within the Love Island villa.

When is Winter Love Island on ITV2? The place is it set? Who’s the brand new host?

Talking forward of her arrival in South Africa, the singer defined what she thought would make her an ideal contestant.

“I’m naturally flirty,” Paige admitted. “I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I’m from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality.”

What’s extra, she is aware of precisely what she needs when she will get in to the plush villa.

Paige revealed: “It’s so cliché, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him. I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants.”

The islander used up to now chart-topper Lewis Capaldi when she was “17 or 18” and says the pair are nonetheless “pals”.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January