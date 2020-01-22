Love Island’s Rebecca causes major couples to wobble in first look

Love Island 2020 has undoubtedly taken a flip for the dramatic in latest nights and it’s all due to new lady Rebecca Gormley.

The fiery Geordie has not solely set pulses racing, however she’s turned a couple of head of the prevailing boys, too.

Final night time, she bought to know Callum Jones and it appeared the pair had been getting on effectively, regardless of what Shaughna Phillips thought.

And it appears in tonight’s first look, she’s about to trigger extra hassle within the South African villa.

After getting nearer to Callum, Rebecca insists she’s going to comply with her coronary heart, not her allegiance to the women.

She takes Finley Tapp for a chat and he makes the stunning revelation that his head may simply be turned by another person, regardless of being in a reasonably secure couple with Paige Turley.

What’s extra, she then tries it on with Connagh Howard whereas Siannise Fudge watches on.

The women encourage the Bristolian to go and get her man – although he isn’t actually hers – and it seems to be like a clumsy second straight out of Yewande Biala’s books is about to occur once more.

As the subsequent recoupling grows ever nearer, will Rebecca trigger a few hearts to interrupt?

And are all of the as sturdy as we as soon as thought they had been?

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV at 9pm