Love Island’s Shaughna has a tattoo with a very special meaning

Loads of our Love Island 2020 solid have their justifiable share of tattoos – however Shaughna Phillips’ inking on her left arm has a extra poignant which means than most.

Shaughna’s tattoo is devoted to her late father Eddie, after he misplaced his battle to most cancers in December 2016.

The tattoo reads: “Hanging out in the clouds under the moon,” together with her father’s signature accompanying it.

Discussing why she bought the tattoo, Shaughna defined on her Instagram: “My dad hated tattoos and said he would never let me get one, so it was only right I didn’t listen to him and went and got one with his signature on it.”

It could nonetheless be early days within the South African villa, however already issues are getting tense in Love Island.

Final evening’s Love Island noticed Shaughna weak within the villa after Eve determined to recouple with Callum.

Leanne can also be vulnerable to being dumped from the villa, after Jess determined she needed to couple up with Mike.

