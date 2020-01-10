Love Island’s Shaughna wants a career in politics after finishing the series

Love Island 2020 is again before we anticipated as ITV brings followers the present’s very first winter version.

This Sunday, 12 singletons will enter the model new South African villa with the potential for discovering love.

In addition to assembly their dream man or girl, for some, life as they know it could by no means be the identical, with earlier contestants occurring to land million-pound offers following their exit from the villa.

However whereas most stars from the present may be proud of a clothes vary or paid membership appearances, this yr’s contest Shaughna Phillips has her coronary heart set on a really totally different prize.

The 25-year-old – who works as a democratic providers officer – advised HEARALPUBLICIST that she desires a profession in politics after her stint on the courting present.

She stated: “I definitely want to get in to some kind of politics. I just like helping people and I do what I can to help people. For me, it’s not really about how much a job pays you, but the feeling you get from helping people.”

The London-based islander has even made a pact together with her former supervisor so she will return to work as soon as filming ends.

“I had to leave [my job] because you get an allowance from ITV and I couldn’t get unpaid leave there and get paid elsewhere. My manager said the door’s open if I do want to go back. He was like, ‘You won’t need to come back,’ and I said, ‘Listen I need that door open’.”

Shaughna wouldn’t be the one Love Island contestant to observe a special path to most islanders.

Since leaving the villa, season three star Camilla Thurlow has been dedicated to charity work.

Final yr, the previous bomb disposal skilled, 30, landed her personal actuality present, which confirmed her and boyfriend Jamie Jewitt on a solo mission in Cambodia.

Netflix’s Our Planet Royal World Premiere, London, April 2019. (L-R) Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Shaughna might need her political profession to look ahead to, nevertheless, in terms of being surrounded by a villa full of gorgeous ladies, the islander has admitted she’s a little bit “scared”.

“I definitely watched was I was eating [over Christmas] but that was probably a good thing anyway – I didn’t have one Quality Street which was sad,” she revealed.

“Being surrounded by beautiful girls is going to be quite scary, but I’m quite confident and whoever you are there will always be prettier and slimmer nicer girls in the world.”

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2