Love Island’s Siannise Fudge made us all cringe with her bold chat-up line

In maybe one of the toe-curling moments of Love Island 2020 to date, Siannise Fudge boldly went the place no lady has gone earlier than.

She has been chasing Connagh Howard for the previous couple of days and though he initially confirmed a little bit of curiosity in her, issues died down in a short time.

Now he’s firmly fascinated about Rebecca Gormley, Siannise has been feeling a bit put-out, contemplating she’s not really shaped a romantic reference to anybody but.

However final night time she took issues into her personal palms and tried to get her man. Nonetheless, issues didn’t actually go precisely to plan…

Siannise noticed Rebecca and Connagh getting on very nicely certainly and the Bristolian beautician cat-walked her method over to them to interrupt their love-in.

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge tried to get her man (©ITV)

Connagh admitted he wouldn’t be against attending to know Siannise – so it appeared issues have been going nicely.

And issues have been, till Siannise requested: “So do you want kids and marriage and stuff?”

Not solely was Connagh fully horrified, however viewers have been too.

DO YOU WANT KIDS ?! Marriage ?! ME?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AJsXWRLNIe — Brown Pores and skin Woman ????????‍???? (@Briitt_Knee_) January 23, 2020

Did Connaugh even reply Siannes query about marriage and youngsters and it was so awkward they needed to minimize it oooor did he simply not even reply? Ngl that’s like a one yr relationship convo, not a one week. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VarB9fhiti — Sophia Moss (@EndlessMoss) January 22, 2020

In additional unhealthy information for Siannise, Connagh kissed Rebecca on the finish of the night time… marriage might be off the playing cards then.

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm