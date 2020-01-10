Love Island’s Siannise insists she’s happy to be a “normal girl”

Love Island returns this weekend, because the relationship sequence heads to South Africa for a sixth sequence.

Every year, hundreds of contestants apply to participate on the extremely coveted relationship present, nevertheless, lower than 100 really make it on display.

In 2019, it was revealed that 98,00zero folks utilized to participate, nevertheless, solely six contestants had been chosen from this quantity, with the remaining singletons being headhunted.

So, with the possibilities of discovering love on the ITV present reported to be round 1 in 35,00zero, you’d most likely count on candidates to be pulling out all of the stops to land a spot on the present, proper?

Not this yr’s contestant Siannise Fudge.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST in South Africa, Siannise – who was scouted for the present – revealed that she hasn’t hit the fitness center as soon as in preparation for the sequence.

She stated: “I haven’t been doing the gym or anything, I really haven’t. At Christmas you’ve got all this food in front of you – how could you resist it?”

As an alternative, the Bristolian magnificence hopes to point out different ladies that they are often themselves, as she revealed she hasn’t been underneath the knife.

“I haven’t had any cosmetic surgery or anything done and I think that’s quite a good thing for myself,” she defined.

“I want other girls to look at me and think, ‘Well I don’t have anything done and she doesn’t either’ – you don’t have to have it done. Lip fillers are very popular now, but I think I’m very happy the way I am.”

Earlier contestants have admitted to having beauty procedures.

In 2018, sequence 4 contestant Megan Barton-Hanson shocked followers after pre-surgery photographs surfaced, displaying the bombshell with noticeably thinner lips, eyebrows and hair.

Siannise added: “I feel like I’m just normal and in a way that’s what I like. Just me going in as a normal girl and I would like other girls to think, ‘She’s just like me, she’s just normal’.”

One factor “brow queen” Siannise is certainly up for, nevertheless, is giving the opposite contestants make overs.

“I think I’ll be the make-up artist in the villa. I do make up for a living so I feel like I’ll have a queue of people. It’s nice to have a break from it, but also it’s good bonding. I’m a girl’s girl, so if I can help anyone out I’m always for it,” she stated.

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2