Love Island’s Sophie Piper is old friends with former winner Kem Cetinay

Winter Love Island‘s Sophie Piper has support from the winner of the show’s third sequence, who went to high school with the mannequin and medical PA.

Kem Cetinay gained 2015’s Love Island competitors whereas in a pair with Amber Davies and has since launched a media profession with stints on This Morning and Dancing on Ice.

Previous to her official announcement for the solid of Winter Love Island, Cetinay responded to rumours that she can be becoming a member of the line-up.

He mentioned: “She’s actually candy. She’s such a pleasant lady. I’m positive she can be [up for it]. She’s a fairly lady and he or she’s bought a great deal of chat.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [producers] tried to [sign her up] because of course, it’d be an amazing story.”

He went on to recall his preliminary assembly with Piper once they had been each very younger.

“[Soph is] very likeable and she’s really sweet, she really is. I remember her from when she was really young. Now she’s like this full-grown girl doing modelling. It feels weird because I knew her when I was like ten! She’s a really likeable girl and such a nice family.”

Piper wasn’t at all times on good phrases along with her sister, Saturdays singer and Ninja Warrior UK presenter Rochelle Humes, however oddly sufficient Kem performed a job in getting them again in contact.

After 23 years aside, he drunkenly FaceTimed Sophie whereas at a Christmas celebration along with her elder sister.

“I get a bit excitable when I’m drunk,” he mentioned. “I spoke to Rochelle on the celebration and talked about it and he or she mentioned resulting from household stuff they hadn’t spoke for thus a few years.

“I just pulled out FaceTime without considering the sensitive family topic and I just FaceTimed the sisters. They’ve become really close. I like to look at myself as the modern day Jeremy Kyle.”

So, it appears to be like like Piper could have two notable TV personalities backing her throughout her time as an Islander…

Winter Love Island begins airing on ITV2 on Sunday 12th January