Love Island’s ‘trophy hunter’ must be axed to prove ITV has ‘environmental morals’, says Packham

By Emma Powell Showbusiness Correspondent For The Every day Mail

Printed: 19:00 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:07 EST, 13 January 2020

Chris Packham has criticised ITV for placing revenue forward of ‘environmental morals’ as he backed requires an alleged trophy hunter to be axed from Love Island.

Oliver Williams, 23, was pictured smiling by the carcasses of a warthog, water buffalo and sable antelope in Africa.

A petition searching for his elimination from the ITV2 actuality present has gained greater than 18,00zero signatures.

Chris Packham (pictured) has criticised ITV for placing revenue forward of ‘environmental morals’ as he backed requires an alleged trophy hunter to be axed from Love Island

Now wildlife conservationist Packham has added his voice to the refrain of disapproval.

‘We ought to be naming and shaming,’ mentioned the host of BBC’s Springwatch. ‘Why on earth are ITV occupied with giving this man a platform? You possibly can’t give a platform to people who find themselves killing wildlife for enjoyable.’

The now-deleted photographs of Williams, who claims to be the ‘inheritor’ of the Lanhydrock property in Cornwall, have been allegedly used to advertise his searching enterprise, Cornish Sporting Company.

Oliver Williams, 23, was pictured smiling by the carcasses of a warthog, water buffalo and sable antelope (pictured) in Africa

Packham has beforehand railed in opposition to ITV for utilizing animals for leisure and efficiently campaigned to ban the consuming of dwell bugs on I am A Movie star.

‘They’ve by no means replied to any of my letters,’ Packham mentioned of ITV executives. ‘I’ve written to Ant and Dec too about I am A Movie star. They’re making big sums of cash.

‘On this occasion [Love Island] they’re ready to place revenue in entrance of environmental morals. They have to get up to the very fact the world is altering.’

A petition searching for his elimination from the ITV2 actuality present has gained greater than 18,00zero signatures

He added that killing a warthog for conservation is ‘nonsensical’ because the species doesn’t qualify as threatened, near-threatened or conservation dependent.

Requested if Williams ought to keep on the present, Packham replied: ‘A really, very constructive no.’

A buddy of the contestant mentioned he was a ‘passionate conservationist’, including it was ‘categorically unfaithful’ to recommend he takes half in looking for sport.

‘There’s a very huge distinction between trophy searching and the conservation work Ollie has beforehand been concerned in,’ the buddy informed the Every day Mirror.

Packham branded the assertion ‘garbage’, claiming a culler wouldn’t pose with lifeless animals.