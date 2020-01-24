Low-maintenance living from under $400,000: Brookfield has homes ready now at Brighton Crossings, avoiding a double move

Builders and brokers are already seeing a really energetic housing market opening this new yr — with good alternatives to market your older place, however loads of competitors from different consumers while you got down to buy your subsequent one.

However Brookfield Residential has been prepping for this second in its low-maintenance neighborhood at Brighton Crossings, with numerous ranch and main-floor-master designs which might be prepared or near-ready now.

At Brighton Crossings, off South 50th Avenue south of East 168th, you possibly can tour three fashions from two collections — one a single-family design, plus two new Villa paired residence fashions with a single-family look, that carry the worth of latest single-level dwelling under $400,000, uncommon round Denver now.

Each portfolios of houses — Villa paired and Ovation single-family plans — are designed for low upkeep, with entrance yard panorama included, and with packages that present panorama upkeep and snow elimination. A part of the market are consumers downsizing or re-sizing from houses they’ve owned for many years. However there are youthful profiles wanting that, too, says Brookfield’s Roger Shimono, who together with Ed Lowell will present you these Sunday, Jan. 26.

Along with its two ranch-style paired fashions, you’ll tour Brookfield’s single-family Ovation 1 ranch and see plans for different ranch, main-floor-master suite, and family-sized two-story houses from $485,000.

As with the paired designs, you possibly can go to some houses which might be prepared to maneuver in now, together with an Ovation 1 ranch, three bedrooms and three baths, with completed basement house that features a moist bar and takes its completed measurement to simply wanting three,000 sq. toes. The worth is $491,610.

With a busy spring anticipated, Shimono says these quick-delivery houses create a possibility to place your own home available on the market now — whereas having a roomy, new ranch prepared to maneuver into after the previous one sells.

“Avoiding a double move is a very good thing,” he provides.

You’ll be able to tour one Villa 2 paired ranch now, with over 2,000 toes of completed house together with a completed basement with 10-foot ceilings, prepared for move-in at simply $399,000, together with a selection of others with costs within the very low $400s.

At Brighton Crossings, all of that’s surrounded by a master-planned group that tore down its former Seaside Membership pool heart, changed by a brand new Enterprise Middle with water park, exercise facility, baseball-soccer discipline and a canine park.

In the meantime, on a web site instantly throughout from Brookfield’s fashions, you’ll see the place the builder is creating its personal Spree Park as a particular amenity for Brookfield residents. It’ll have paddleball, a group backyard and a life-style heart, overseen by a full-time life-style director, creating occasions and alternatives to satisfy neighbors.

To achieve Brookfield’s fashions, take I-76 north previous Brighton to the Lochbuie exit and head west on E. 168th, 1½ miles to Willow Oak Avenue, and switch south four blocks. At a roundabout, circle round east to Cherry Blossom and look ahead to the balloon.

The information and editorial staffs of The Denver Publish had no position on this publish’s preparation.