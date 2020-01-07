“Low Point” In Post Independence History: IIM Ahmedabad Director On JNU

Errol D’Souza additionally mentioned that violence is anathema to the thought of a college

Ahmedabad:

Indian Institute of Ahmedabad Director Errol D’Souza has condemned the violence in JNU, dubbing it as a “very low point” within the nation’s submit Independence historical past.

He mentioned a college stands for tolerance, dialogue and an “agreement to disagree”, and violence violates the foundations of a civilization.

Violence broke out within the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday night time as masked males armed with sticks and rods attacked college students and lecturers and broken property on the campus.

“A university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an agreement to disagree. Violence is anathema to the idea of a university and violates the foundations of a civilization” Mr D’Souza mentioned in a tweet late Monday night time.

“The incidents yesterday (Sunday) on the JNU campus are a very low point in our post independence history,” the IIMA director added.

Earlier on Monday, over 100 faculty college students, activists and residents held a peaceable protest outdoors the IIMA to denounce the violence on the JNU campus.

College students from varied distinguished institutes, together with the IIMA, Cept College, Ahmedabad College, Nationwide Institute of Trend Know-how, Nationwide Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith, took half within the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outdoors the highest enterprise college in Ahmedabad.