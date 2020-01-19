Low-skilled EU migrants face tough new rules at start of 2021

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Ministers will impose robust new restrictions on low-skilled immigrants from the EU instantly after the Brexit transition ends.

The federal government is not going to delay its overhaul of the principles past January 2021, regardless of earlier indications from Theresa Might that there might be a two-year standstill to keep away from hitting companies.

Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel is because of current a paper on the form of the brand new scheme to Cupboard this week.

Boris Johnson has put introducing an Australian-style points-based system on the coronary heart of his Brexit coverage.

He made clear throughout the election marketing campaign that lower-skilled staff could be prevented from transferring to the UK except there may be are ‘particular shortages’ of labour of their sector.

Nevertheless, the immigration White Paper revealed in 2018, when Mrs Might was PM and Sajid Javid was residence secretary, prompt there might be a phased implementation.

It acknowledged the ‘challenges confronted’ by some employers who would ‘discover it troublesome instantly to adapt’.

Nevertheless, No 10 supply advised the Sunday Telegraph: ‘We have to ship change and companies should be ready for uncontrolled migration of low-skilled staff to finish this 12 months.’

The robust line was confirmed after Mr Javid, now Chancellor, warned companies that the UK is not going to be a ‘rule taker’ and align with EU laws.

He stated producers have had greater than three years to arrange for Britain’s transition and urged companies to ‘modify’.

In an interview with the Monetary Occasions final week, he stated: ‘There is not going to be alignment, we is not going to be a rule taker, we is not going to be within the single market and we is not going to be within the customs union – and we are going to do that by the top of the 12 months.

‘We’re… speaking about corporations which have identified since 2016 that we’re leaving the EU.

‘Admittedly they did not know the precise phrases.’

However the Meals and Drink Federation (FDF) warned that no regulatory alignment with the EU after Brexit might result in worth rises.