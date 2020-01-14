Low Visibility Causes Pile-Ups At Chennai-Bengaluru Highway; 10 Injured

The collision befell when a automobile hit the again of a truck. (Representational)

Vellore (Tamil Nadu):

As many as 10 folks had been injured in a multiple-vehicle collision that befell close to Walajahpet Toll Plaza on Chennai-Bengaluru Freeway in Chennai on Tuesday.

A thick layer of smoke engulfed town following the burning of previous articles on the event of the Bhogi competition, resulting in low visibility within the area.

The collision befell when a automobile, shifting in direction of Chennai on Tuesday morning, hit the again of a truck.

Subsequently, 9 different autos following the automobile additionally collided.

Nevertheless, no casualties had been reported from the spot and the injured had been taken to a close-by hospital.