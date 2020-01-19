Lowry and VanVleet combine for 57 points in win over T-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Lowry made positive a career-best play-making evening by Canadian Andrew Wiggins went to waste. Regardless that Lowry didn’t have his personal help sport going, the all-star level guard had a dominant capturing evening, nailing 10-of-17 pictures for 28 factors in a 122-112 Raptors win over Minnesota.

Fred VanVleet returned to the lineup with a 29-point gem of his personal and the bench put the sport away within the fourth quarter, behind Norman Powell, who scored 20.

Wiggins handed out 10 assists for the primary time in his profession and had an enormous begin to the sport, however pale within the second half. Nonetheless, he collected the primary triple-double of his profession and have become the primary Canadian to notch one towards both the Raptors or Vancouver Grizzlies. Wiggins can be solely the third Canadian to realize the feat, becoming a member of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who did it final week, and Steve Nash.

Rookie Jarret Culver and veteran Robert Covington have been additionally good for the Wolves, however Toronto’s guards carried the day.

The sport was one other argument for getting rid of back-to-backs, since each groups had performed an evening earlier and regarded extremely sloppy for a lot of the competition.

Minnesota was coming off of a troublesome loss the evening earlier than — its fourth in a row — and likewise not too long ago dealt away long-time level guard Jeff Teague. Franchise huge man Karl-Anthony Cities was not going at full bore since he was taking part in a back-to-back after simply getting back from a 15-game absence. He didn’t seem like his common dominant self.

Neither facet performed any defence within the early going

For the Raptors it was a brand new feeling: A completely wholesome roster for Nick Nurse to work with. VanVleet had missed 5 video games and was, together with Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol, beneath a little bit of a minutes restriction. VanVleet confirmed no indicators of rust. He nailed 5-of-6 three-pointers to start out the sport, together with his teammates combining to go Three-for-15 throughout that stretch. VanVleet and Lowry really hit all of Toronto’s three-pointers within the sport.

Nurse is hoping Toronto can lastly keep at full power for some time.

“It’s been difficult. You look at the negative side of it and it’s hard you know you want to try to get the rhythm and get your main guys out there,” Nurse stated. “We’ve tried to look at the positives that it’s given a lot of other guys a lot opportunity probably wouldn’t have got, and they’ve shown you know they’re pretty good,” he stated.

“Some guys we didn’t weren’t quite sure about so it’s given us maybe a little more confidence in our depth. But we’re hoping we can keep some guys healthier for a stretch and try to, you know, start progressing and building. It’s been kind of two steps forward, three back.”

The Raptors acquired a climate reprieve after the sport by flying to Atlanta forward of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee on

Monday. The workforce is within the midst of a reasonably tame stretch, although an enormous sport at house towards Philadelphia looms within the distance.

Toronto moved into third within the East and improved to 28-14 after beginning 30-12 a yr in the past and 29-13 the yr earlier than that. The workforce additionally began 28-14 in 2016-17.