Lowry, Raptors excited about rare Christmas game

INDIANAPOLIS — The reward for the Toronto Raptors for getting by way of a gruelling back-to-back is Christmas at dwelling and relaxation assured, the group is wanting ahead to Wednesday’s matinee in opposition to the Boston Celtics.

“It’s going to be very cool I’ve always watched it on TV,” Kyle Lowry stated after his second monster efficiency in a row, this time coming in an additional time loss in opposition to Indiana. “Ever since I was a young child and it’s going to be awesome being able to step foot on that floor on Christmas day, having my family and friends there and having the whole world watching,” he stated.

Was Lowry planning something particular shoe or outfit-wise? “Nah. Just go out there, have fun and smile. That’s all you can do.” – Head coach Nick Nurse gave the impression to be eager about lacking gamers Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell when he answered.

“Yeah it’ll be interesting. I wish we had more of our regular guys playing in it but we’re gonna go play the game. Nevertheless, so we’ll see,” Nurse stated.

“I think it’ll be fun I know I’m getting a lot of messages from back home everybody’s gonna be watching, and all you know it’s I think it’s a it’s a tradition, becoming a tradition around the country, Canada and the U.S. as well. To watch basketball on Christmas, it’s great to be a part of it,” Nurse stated.

– Toronto hasn’t performed on Christmas since 2002 and many of the gamers have by no means been in a type of video games, together with newcomer Hollis-Jefferson. “Man, it’s exciting. I’ve never done it, so I’m looking forward to it,” He stated. “And it’s at home, so that’s cool.” – On a game-related level for the Indy tilt, Toronto offers up probably the most three-point makes an attempt within the NBA (39.1 per recreation), however opponents solely hit 33.three%, which is the third-lowest accuracy charge. How a lot of it’s luck, how a lot of it’s the kind of lengthy, athletic, speedy gamers the Raptors can ship out at shooters? It appears to be a little bit of each and opponents additionally get tons of open three-pointers, which they don’t appear to hit at that prime of a charge. That stated, Indiana going red-hot in additional time from past the arc mainly sealed this recreation.

– Lowry’s 20 factors within the fourth quarter in opposition to Dallas have been two shy of the franchise document he set in opposition to Atlanta in 2015. Danny Inexperienced scored 21 in opposition to Memphis final season, DeMar DeRozan had 21 in opposition to Milwaukee on Jan. 1, 2018 and Lou Williams additionally had 21 in opposition to Cleveland in 2015.

– Lowry’s solely had 4 higher-scoring video games during the last three seasons and it was his second-most this season. In fact he got here two factors shy of matching the full the subsequent night time. It was the primary time he’d scored at the very least 30 in two straight video games in practically three full calendar years.

and has averaged 39.5 minutes per recreation in 11 outings this month, together with 43 in change over his previous three and 86 mixed in 24 hours. With an early begin looming after solely a day of relaxation, I requested Lowry if he had any considerations with how he’d be feeling for the Christmas recreation: “Ain’t got no choice right now,” Lowry stated. “We got men down, so we all got to step up, every last one of us and be ready to go take care your bodies and get rest and go on at it.” – Talking of drained gamers, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson went from enjoying 39 minutes mixed over the earlier three video games, to 29 in opposition to Dallas and 38 (4 off of his profession excessive) in opposition to Indiana. He additionally took a few onerous falls, together with a very brutal one on his again, and took a karate kick to the face from Serge Ibaka who had simply thrown down a slam dunk.

– It wasn’t that way back that I had requested Ibaka about attempting to develop some chemistry with Hollis-Jefferson. Ibaka stated it could take a while, however off the courtroom they seem to get alongside famously. Within the locker room in Indianapolis, Ibaka was taking his time post-game and was listening in after I grabbed Hollis-Jefferson for just a few questions. Ibaka’s ears perked up when Hollis-Jefferson was requested which of the incidents damage probably the most (he ultimately stated the “fall on his back from about seven feet up”). Ibaka joked that he couldn’t assist himself with the kick, that his physique acted instinctively as a result of it felt like Hollis-Jefferson owed him some cash. Each males laughed in regards to the joke and in addition when Ibaka’s historical past of getting bodily with opponents got here up and the way he can’t do this anymore.

– It was a extra upbeat Raptors room than you would possibly count on after these grinds, however then once more, perhaps they felt like splitting the back-to-back was fairly honest in the long run, contemplating how poorly they’d performed for a lot of each of the video games.

THREE STARS

1 Kyle Lowry

2 Aaron Vacation

three Myles Turner

THREE STARS FOR DALLAS

1 Kyle Lowry

2 Chris Boucher

three Rondae Hollis-Jefferson