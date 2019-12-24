Lowry’s performance for ages earns him player of the week award

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Lowry’s momentous fourth quarter in Sunday’s unbelievable 30-point comeback over Dallas helped earn him an Japanese Convention participant of the week award.

It was the sixth such honour for Lowry and the fifth time he’s executed it as a Raptor, however the first time since Feb. 2016. Solely DeMar DeRozan (10), Chris Bosh and Vince Carter (seven every) have received participant of the week extra occasions as Raptors.

Lowry averaged 24.5 factors, 10.Zero assists, 6.5 rebounds and 39.6 minutes per sport whereas main Toronto to a Four-Zero file.

He shot a blistering .424 (14-for-33) on three-pointers, had a triple-double and three double-doubles throughout the run, highlighted by that unforgettable 20-point fourth quarter in opposition to Dallas. Lowry completed with 32 factors in that one.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse mentioned as spectacular because the efficiency by Lowry was, what actually caught out to him was how Lowry didn’t surrender regardless of down so many factors so late within the sport.

“There’s a lot of times when you get your team in a huddle and you’re in some some type of situation and last night to start the fourth, you know he wa all in on making a run at that thing,” Nurse mentioned.

“You know he could have easily, an experienced guy who was not having a very good game at the time, could have could have said, ‘Hey, we got a game tomorrow, let’s (focus on that). But he was he was all in Let’s press them let’s make a run we can get back in this thing,” Nurse recalled.

“I think his positive attitude spread quickly to the team you know that’s what his leadership does. So on that side of it that was that was a huge by him.” Lowry additionally showcased his management chops after the Mavericks sport by singling out the gamers who have been on the court docket with him throughout many of the comeback, refusing to take the credit score for himself. He talked about Chris Boucher, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Terence Davis and Malcolm Miller first.’

“I think it’s very gracious of him to deflect it, because he obviously led that charge,” Nurse mentioned. “However, there was a lot of guys that stepped up and made plays, every guy that was out there was doing something either at the offensive or defensive and.” No person moreso than the group’s engine, although.

Laborious to think about a mouthy section of the fanbase had been ripping Lowry on-line when he didn’t return to kind following an extended harm layoff rapidly sufficient.

BOUCHER’S BIG MOMENT

Montreal-raised massive man Boucher turned some heads throughout the comeback along with his game-changing rim safety and his ending on the rim. Boucher completed with 21 factors, seven rebounds and 4 blocks.

The query was put to Nurse whether or not Boucher’s emergence has been a shock to him.

“When you throw it out there, yeah,” Nurse mentioned.

“He’s still very young, you know, for this league he’s not you know this is his first (full) year, right? So he’s going to have some up and down moments,” he mentioned.

“I think he showed some great flashes early on. I think he’s shown some little inconsistency in the middle here, and you know he’s gonna, he had a big moment last night right he was (his ferocious slam dunk off of a feed from Lowry that ended up being the game-winner). He was full of energy and, and was really into the game. Maybe that’s kind of his style, you know a little bit too,” Nurse mentioned.

“The one thing he does is he competes and he plays with energy. As long as he can block shots and he’s just not afraid out there, so it’s it’s good for a young player like him to have a game like that every now and then to let him know that you know, maybe he does belong in this league.” With the Raptors down Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol for an undetermined time frame, Boucher has a shot to show what he can do extra persistently.

WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE

NBA commerce season has commenced. Cleveland dealt veteran guard Jordan Clarkson to Utah in change for oft-injured guard Dante Exum on Monday.

The Jazz lastly gave up on Exum, the fifth choose of the 2014 draft, who continues to be solely 24 years previous as a result of they’ll use one other exterior risk, which Clarkson has confirmed to be. Plus Exum had two extra years on his contract, whereas Clarkson’s deal expires after the season.

The transfer additionally is sensible for Cleveland although, as a result of the group is rebuilding, is terrible defensively and Exum is a powerful defender who can play both guard place when wholesome. The problem there may be Exum has missed a complete season as a consequence of harm, and main chunks of two others.