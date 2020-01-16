LSU probing Beckham’s apparent on-field payments to players

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU has contacted officers from the NCAA and Southeastern Convention about Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s obvious money funds to Tigers gamers on the sector after the nationwide championship recreation, a college spokesman mentioned.

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette mentioned preliminary info advised that Beckham handed out “novelty bills” to gamers after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday evening. Nevertheless, additional investigation confirmed that Beckham could have given away actual cash, Bonnette mentioned.

“Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes,” Bonnette mentioned in a press release. “We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Beckham starred for LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first-round draft decide by the New York Giants. He was traded to Cleveland earlier than final season.

Movies posted on social media confirmed Beckham putting cash within the hand of LSU receiver Justin Jefferson and celebrating with gamers in LSU’s locker room within the Superdome.

Jefferson, who simply accomplished his junior season, is eligible to show professional and enter this spring’s NFL draft.

LSU graduate switch quarterback Joe Burrow, who has exhausted his school eligibility and is predicted to be a prime NFL draft selection this 12 months, mentioned on a Barstool Sports activities podcast that it appeared to him Beckham was handing out precise money.

The NCAA doesn’t enable gamers to obtain money advantages whereas enjoying school soccer. These guidelines are designed to forestall establishments from luring expertise by means of the promise of direct or oblique funds.